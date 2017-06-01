Blogger Posts Breastfeeding Photos and Tells Critics to “Grow Up”

When lifestyle blogger, Angela Price, shared a picture breastfeeding her little girl, the interwebs went crazy with both criticism and support. And she’s telling critics to “grow up.”
Angela Price is the wife of Montreal Canadiens goaltender, Carey Price. On her lifestyle blog, By Angela, she chronicles day to day life — a major part of that life right now is her breastfeeding journey. She’s been sharing more and more photos of her daughter nursing, despite the criticism.
Related: These Stunning Photos are Part of an Inspiring Campaign to Normalize Breastfeeding
Recently, Angela shared her struggle with switching daughter Liv from breastmilk to formula. She told readers that she initially began by topping Liv off with formula after exclusively nursing for the first few months of her life because Liv was losing weight due to Angela’s milk supply.
Angela honestly shared that the use of formula gave her heart a little tug, but once she no longer had the stress of pumping and providing enough milk for her baby, she felt like she was a new person and believed that was the best decision she’d made as a parent.
In her post, Price also shared with readers the process of introducing Liv to various types of milk when she turned one, and talked about bedtime routines and trying to wean her from the bottle. Commenters were mostly supportive and thankful for her honesty and transparency, but some criticized her for turning to formula and/or for posting the picture of her nursing.
Related: Nursing Mannequins Normalize Breastfeeding in Colombia
One Instagram commenter got a nice comeback, however, when Price told him to, “Grow up!” in response to his disgust at the beautiful picture.
Readers also came to her defense when her story was published in the Montreal Gazette, particularly to one that likened breastfeeding to urinating in public and though natural, should not be on display. Citing that nursing one’s baby is a right under law and urinating in public was not even in the same comparison category, many remain simply in disbelief that this criticism of a mother nursing is even a thing in 2017.
So do we.
Photo Credit: By Angela