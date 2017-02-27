Breakfast Recipe: ‘Better Than Boxed’ Instant Oatmeal

If you are looking for some wholesome and healthy inspiration for your breakfast table, be sure to check out the book: Rise & Shine – Better Breakfasts for Busy Mornings by Katie Sullivan Morford.
This lovely hardcover cookbook, written by a mother, writer and registered dietitian, is full of mouthwatering recipes and beautiful photography. It includes 75 recipes written for busy families seeking ideas and inspiration to make breakfast healthy, doable and enjoyable! I am happy to have the opportunity to share a sneak peek of one of the great recipes from the book (below).
Recipe: “Better Than Boxed” Instant Oatmeal
This recipe is a more economical, eco-friendly, and healthier alternative to most store-bought packets of microwave oatmeal. Simply make up a generous jar, keep a one-third-cup measure nearby, and then you (or your kids) can scoop up a serving whenever the mood for a simple, warm breakfast strikes. Be sure to shake the mix before using, and cook the oatmeal in a deep cereal bowl because it can bubble up and overflow when heated.
Oatmeal Mix
2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats (not quick oats)
½ cup dried fruit (raisins, dried cranberries, diced dried apples, or diced dried apricots)
½ cup slivered or chopped roasted nuts
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
To Make One Serving
Rounded ⅓ cup Oatmeal Mix
⅔ cup water
Milk and/or pure maple syrup, for serving
1. To make the oatmeal mix, put the oats, dried fruit, nuts, and cinnamon into a large jar or resealable bag with a bit of extra room. Shake well until all the ingredients are thoroughly combined. Store at room temperature.
2. To prepare one serving of oatmeal, scoop 1/3 cup of the Oatmeal Mix into a deep, microwave-safe cereal bowl. (If the bowl is too shallow, the oatmeal may overflow when it cooks.)
Add 2/3 cup water and stir well. Place the bowl in the microwave and cook on high for about 2 minutes, until the water is absorbed and the oats are tender. Remove the bowl from the microwave and stir. The oatmeal will thicken as it cools. If you prefer thicker oatmeal, scale back the water by 1 or 2 tablespoons. Add milk and/or maple syrup, if desired.
Oatmeal Mix makes about 8 servings.
Boost It
For a creamier cereal that’s higher in protein and calcium, cook the oats with milk instead of water as follows: The night before, stir together a rounded ⅓ cup of the Oatmeal Mix with ⅔ cup milk in a microwave-safe cereal bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and store in the refrigerator overnight. In the morning, remove the plastic and microwave on high for about 2 minutes.
Make Ahead
Instead of storing all the mix in a single jar, make individual oatmeal packets by filling each 8 wax-paper bag with a rounded ⅓ cup of the Oatmeal Mix, making it even easier for kids to prep a bowl in the morning.
From Rise and Shine by Katie Sullivan Morford, © 2016 by Katie Sullivan Morford. Photograph © 2016 by Erin Scott. Reprinted by arrangement with Roost Books, an imprint of Shambhala Publications, Inc. Boulder, CO. www.roostbooks.com