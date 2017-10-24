Breast Cancer: Clean, Non-Toxic Lifestyle Makes a Difference!

When it comes to the ever-growing research about cancer, particularly what leads to cancer, more research points to the relationship between cancers, and the foods we eat and products we use.
Let’s face it. If you’re reading this, there’s a likely chance at some point, you’ve been called, “Crunchy.” That designation has several different connotations behind it, but in general, if you tell someone you try to ‘eat clean’ and stay away from non-toxic products, they might just call you that.
And I’m fine with it. Because to me, clean eating and using non-toxic products is a priority for my family’s health. Especially because I lost my mother when she was only 54-years-old to breast cancer, and my husband lost his dad to colon cancer. As research comes out about the connections between cancers and what goes in and on our bodies, I pay attention.
A 2007 study that looked at over 150 peer-reviewed clinical trials and experiments showed that consistently, the link between foods and products that contained toxins and breast cancer exists. Many of those studies were limited in their methodologies, primarily due to the inability to study the many, many chemicals we are exposed to environmentally. Either way, this research proves that reducing exposure to toxins and neurotoxins could make a big impact on what the American Cancer Society estimates is more than 200,000 new cancer diagnoses each year.
Studies cite xenoestrogens as correlational factors with breast cancer, and recognize that while some factors associated with breast cancer (genetics, onset of menstruation, etc.,) cannot be altered, others, such as exposure to these toxins can, and could eliminate as much as 20% of the new breast cancer diagnoses annually. In fact, some researchers suggest that the genetic components of breast cancer diagnoses are actually small in relevance to diagnosis when it comes to our exposure to endocrine disrupting chemicals. Common endocrine disrupting chemicals (EDCs) that are of concern are parabens, pthalates, and BPA. Sadly, these are so prevalent in many of our everyday products.
A trip to your local drug/beauty store will have shelves lined with products promising to deliver amazing results, but at what cost? Full of parabens, these products may be doing far more harm than good. Phthalates are in many plastic containers, children’s plastic toys (yikes!) and just about anything commonly labeled as containing ‘fragrance’. BPA is often found in canned foods — meaning that mothers all over the world are giving their children foods from containers that scientists globally believe may increase the risk of cancers.
The sad fact is that study after study after study supports the idea that we should reduce exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals. Yet it seems that there is also an effort on the part of lobbyists everywhere to make those of us who try to reduce exposure look like crazies who turn their noses at science and use armchair medical degrees to parent our children.
I lost my mother too early, and most likely because of her exposures to toxins and endocrine-disrupting hormones (particularly synthetic hormones in hormone replacement therapy). I don’t want my child to be left motherless before my time, and I don’t want anyone in my family to encounter one of the worst diseases I’ve come across. I hate cancer. You better believe I’m going to do better when I can since I know better.