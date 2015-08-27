Breast May be Best, but Every Mom Should be Respected for Her Choices

Like the majority of mothers in the US and Canada today, I made the decision to breastfeed my children.

I nursed three little ones for a combined total of seven years. And yes, I am wildly proud of this accomplishment.

It didn’t come easily for me; in those seven years, we battled poor latch, tongue-ties, blocked ducks, thrush, and several mommy meltdowns. But I met each challenge head on, because breastfeeding my children was a big priority for me.

In fact, I’m so passionate about breastfeeding that I spent several years working as a postpartum doula, specializing in lactation. I believe breast milk is the gift that keeps on giving.

No matter how you look at it, there is no strong argument against breastfeeding’s many benefits for both child and mother. From lowering rates of infection to decreasing cancer risk, breast milk is a nutritional superstar. And the longer the nursing relationship continues, the greater its benefits.

But what if, despite the piles of evidence touting those benefits, someone chooses not to breastfeed at all?

It can be hard for an avid breastfeeder to understand the decision to bottle-feed. We might be sympathetic when a mother tries to nurse and isn’t as successful as she would like, but not trying at all? That can reach beyond our collective comfort zone.

This is where judgment can seep in. “Breasts were designed for making milk, were they not?” we might say to one another. “I don’t get it. There is so much information out there and so many resources to tap into. Why wouldn’t she even try?”

The fact is there are many reasons why a mother might not breastfeed, and her decision should not be up for debate.

First of all, we tend to see situations through our own privilege and experience. Our education, socioeconomic standing and personal support networks all play a vital role in the decisions we make as parents. Societal hurdles are very real, even if they are not readily apparent in our own lives.

What might be a small obstacle for me could be a giant roadblock for another. For example, not all women have access to good healthcare to tackle nursing issues. Many mothers have only the minimum amount of maternity leave, which, along with other obstacles like shift work or a lack of pumping space in the workplace, can make establishing a nursing routine extra challenging. If these are roadblocks in an expectant mother’s life, she might choose not to initiate breastfeeding at all.

Some women are single mothers, or have a partner who is unsupportive of breastfeeding. Some sexual abuse survivors are unable to breastfeed due to the trauma they still carry. We all have our own stress thresholds and health considerations that can make nursing more or less of a challenge.

Race, culture and community can be factors in breastfeeding rates, too. If a babe at the breast is not a common sight in our day-to-day lives, or is actively discouraged, we might be less likely to nurse our own children.

Finally, there are some women who, for their own personal reasons, simply do not wish to breastfeed. They feel bottle-feeding works best for them. And that should be okay. They should not need to explain themselves or their decision.

We need to start looking at breastfeeding as a feminist issue. Women have been fighting worldwide to have autonomy over our own bodies. What a woman chooses to do with her breasts should be entirely up to her. Just as I would not want someone telling me I can’t breastfeed, I would not want another woman to feel she has to.

While we may not always understand another mother’s choices, we should respect her right to make them. It’s likely many factors lead to her decision, and they should not be up for debate.

Looking back at my own experience as a mother so far, I now see that breastfeeding is only one of the many, many choices I’ve had to make and will need to make in the future. All those decisions, big and small, stitch together to form what I hope will be a happy, healthy, well-rounded adult.

And while one mother’s choices may not be the same as another’s, I am quite sure they were all made with careful consideration, good intentions, and a whole lot of love.

Photo: nerissa’s ring