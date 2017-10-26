Breast-Milk-Flavored Lollipops Claim to Bring You Back to Infancy

What does a lollypop and mama’s breast milk have in common? Lollyphile claims you can enjoy the same great taste with either one!
Have you ever watched a screaming baby suddenly soothed as soon as she was latched onto her mother’s breast? Surely, you’ve wondered what could possibly be so magical about breast milk that it could calm even the wildest toddler. Thanks to the Austin-based candy company, Lollyphile, you no longer have to wonder.
Lollyphile founder, Jason Darling, said that the idea for the breast milk lollypops came to light when many of his friends began having babies. “It’s sad that so few people are able to remember this inherently wonderful flavor,” Darling said. “It’s a real shame that babies are so selfish, but you’ll understand their unwillingness to share once you try one of these.”
In order to perfect the flavor, the lollipop makers did sample many varieties of the real thing. “We are endlessly grateful to all the mothers who kept sharing their breast milk with our flavor specialists until we were able to candify it. These lollipops won’t bring back childhood memory; they’ll bring up animal instinct. Quite possibly the most inherently satisfying flavor of all time,” writes the website.
The lollipops do not contain actual breast milk, or any milk for that matter, as they are vegan. However, they are perhaps the furthest thing from breast milk when it comes to health. The ingredients listed are sugar, corn syrup, natural & artificial flavors and colors.
One food junkie described the flavor as “sweet, though not too sweet, and there are hints of vanilla and marshmallow. Like a toasted marshmallow Jelly Belly. It’s creamy to be sure but oddly enough, not like any cream product I can recall sampling.”
Lollyphille was founded in 2007 in San Francisco and is the creator of over 30 unique-flavored lollypops such as cabernet sauvignon, maple bacon, and blue cheese.
Photo Credit: Lollyphile