Breastfeeding Mama Wins Halloween 2017 With These “Pump-kins”

A Virginia Mama's decorated Halloween pumpkins went viral.A Virginia mama’s decorated Halloween pumpkins went viral after she posted the above photo to a BreastFeeding Mama Talk Facebook Page.

She captioned the photo: “This is my ‘pump’kin. She is so happy to give her baby the perfect seed nutrients. I’m very passionate about breastfeeding. Just wanted to inspire other mamas to be creative for Halloween. #normalizebreastfeeding.”

The Mama/baby pumpkins pic has already been liked over 14,000 times, with over 2,000 comments of approval. Tignor says that she thinks people are so supportive because many mamas are just tired of the struggle they face with others ‘bashing’ them. She says that her pumpkins show that there is no need to feel shame for anything, and she wants women to be proud of their natural ability to feed their children.

Tignor, mama of two, says that even though there have been a few negative responses, she’s not deterred because that’s just going to happen in life. Many mamas said they were inspired by her to copy the idea for Halloween, and some give her praise for her badass carving skills.

Tignor hopes that her pumpkins spark conversations that help normalize breastfeeding more, and to give other mamas encouragement to follow.

So tell us, mamas, what will your pumpkins look like?

Photo: Taylor Tignor


