Study: Breastfeeding May Lower Risk of Uterine Cancer

We all know that breastfeeding is healthy for Baby, but what some of us don’t know is that it comes with maternal benefits as well. A recent study shows that women who breastfeed may lower their risk of developing uterine cancer.
The study, published in the June 2017 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology, examined the records of over 26,000 women from the United States, Canada, China, Europe, and Australia. Researchers found that the mothers who had spent any time breastfeeding were 11 percent less likely to be diagnosed with uterine cancer than mothers who did not breastfeed.
The researchers also discovered that the length of time that a woman spent breastfeeding, as well as the number of children she breastfed, also had an additive, protective effect.
“When women breastfed for between three and six months, their risk dropped by about seven percent per child compared to women with children who didn’t breastfeed. And when women breastfed for between six and nine months, their risk dropped by 11 percent for each child they nursed”, said lead author, Dr. Susan Jordan. “In other words, a woman who breastfed two children for nine months each had around a 22 per cent lower risk of uterine cancer than a woman who had never breastfed her children.”
The research, which was led by QIMR Beghofer Medical Research Institute, is the largest and most comprehensive study ever done examining the relationship between breastfeeding and uterine cancer.
This is not the first study of its kind to illustrate decreased cancer risks for women who breastfeed. Other studies have shown a reduced risk of breast cancer for moms who have breastfed. One theory is that breastfeeding suppresses the hormone estrogen, which has been shown to fuel certain kinds of cancers.
Uterine cancer, also known as endometrial cancer, is the fourth most common cancer for women living in the United States. Over 61,000 women are diagnosed each year, and close to 11,000 die from this disease. Given these numbers, it makes sense for women to do everything they can to protect themselves.
While the study cannot definitively say that breastfeeding a child will protect a woman from uterine cancer, it just adds to the many reasons to give breastfeeding a try.