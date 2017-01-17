Breast Milk Jewelry: The Perfect Gift for New Moms

The milk used to nurture, comfort and grow your baby can be transformed into a beautiful piece of jewelry to forever remind you of this poignant phase of motherhood.
Most breastfeeding moms have experienced the love, joy, and connection that comes with breastfeeding. For some of us, having our last baby is a bittersweet experience, knowing it is the last time we’ll be able to nurse a newborn. At the very least, we want to cherish every moment.
Being a sentimental fool myself, I yearn to hang onto every part of motherhood. I imagine that the first person who thought of breast milk jewelry (and anyone who has had the idea since then) is a sensitive soul with a similar longing.
How does it work? I interviewed breast milk jewelry maker, Sarah Artel, of W.I.S.E. Keepsake Jewelry, to learn more.
Q: What is breast milk jewelry?
A: Breast milk jewelry is made via a creative process where the artist takes preserved breast milk and combines it with a jewelers-grade resin, a liquid plastic that becomes hard after 12-24 hours of curing. A variety of molds can be used to create a variety of shapes for different items such as necklaces, rings, bangles, earrings, cufflinks, etc.
Q: How did you get into this line of work?
A: I first learned about this a few years ago in an article about weird things people do with breast milk. I was instantly intrigued because it was just so beautiful! I am fortunate enough to have had a private mentor who actually helped me learn the preservation process through trial and error. I think what most people don’t realize is that this is more than just mixing milk with resin. If the milk isn’t preserved properly it can actually go bad and turn colors — an undesired effect when someone wants their piece staying as beautiful as possible for years.
Q: What is the general process?
A: I can’t get into too much detail about the process because it is a trade secret, but the preservation process can take anywhere from three to six weeks, and then however long it takes to craft the item desired. Sometimes the wait list can be more than eight weeks.
Q: What is your own story related to breastfeeding? Did you have any struggles with it? Do you wear breast milk jewelry?
A: I have been breastfeeding since 2010. My first son was born premature, and from the beginning we struggled to get him latched. I was 21, and I knew nothing about breastfeeding other than it was what I wanted to do. I thought, like many others, that it was natural and would be easy because it was what my body and baby were meant to do. I quickly learned that I was wrong. After failing to latch him on and feeling stressed, I resorted to exclusively pumping for two months until I learned about a nipple shield, which is basically like a bottle top for your nipple. After successfully getting him to latch with the shield, I began the process of weaning him off a bottle and onto the breast, slowly getting to the point to where he was completely off the shield and bottle by four months.
After that, everything began to get easier. I nursed him for three years, throughout my next pregnancy and then tandem nursed with my second son. My second son was also nursed until he was about 3.5-years-old, through a pregnancy and tandem with his younger brother who is now 16 months and breastfeeding. The difference between my first nursing experience and my second and third were so different. I knew much more about breastfeeding from personal experience and having a group of women around me who had been through similar situations.
I can’t forget to mention my husband’s support through all this, too. If it weren’t for him, I know I would have thrown in the towel in those first two months and just resorted to formula, and then possibly would have felt incredibly guilty about it — not because formula feeding is something to be ashamed of, but because I know that in my heart of hearts I just wanted to nurse my children like my mom did me.
Q: What kind of clients do you have? Have you worked with any bereaved mothers?
A: My clients have been so amazing. So far they have been highly appreciative for the work that has been done. They understand that these aren’t factory-made pieces, so there may be some minor variances — part of having an actual person make these keepsakes. I’ve had a few bereaved mothers, too. There is such an honor to be able to (hopefully) help in the healing process for someone who has lost a child. Anything from breastmilk, cremation ashes, locks of hair, dried flowers from a funeral, or a special clothing item can be incorporated for a truly one-of-a-kind keepsake.
I also spoke with several mothers who own breast milk jewelry.
Mary bought her ring from Post Bedtime Creations to commemorate her journey breastfeeding through a scary diagnosis.
I ordered my ring to honor the journey I had with my son. When he was eight months old, I was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and was put on a high-dose steroid. Thankfully I was able to get donor milk and pump and dump until I could breastfeed again after nine days. We went on to breastfeed until he weaned at 26 months. The simple ring reminds me of the bond we cherished through the toughest of times.
Sarah purchased the Clair De Lune breast milk ring from Indigo Willow Breast Milk Jewelry & Keepsakes.
Growing up, I always longed to be a mom; to nourish my babies through nursing and cuddles. When my son was born via C-section, I was so sad that I couldn’t have a vaginal delivery. I hung onto my breastfeeding relationship with him and am so thankful that it was a relatively smooth ride (other than figuring out oversupply/fast let-down issues and no dairy in the beginning).
I got pregnant with our daughter when my son was 16-months-old. I was scared the pregnancy was going to stop our nursing journey. He amazingly continued to nurse throughout my pregnancy, and we even ended up tandem nursing for 10 months, before we weaned at age three. I am now still nursing his sister at 32-months-old and 33-weeks pregnant with baby number three. I got this ring to symbolize motherhood, what it means to me, our journey, and my kids. I love it.
Macy ordered a rose charm from JoBri Milk Charms.
I love my breast milk rose because it is one of a kind, made from my own preserved breast milk, and the inclusions seen in it are fat deposits special to my breast milk. It represents 2.5 years of the nourishment, love, comfort, and security I was able to provide my son.
Lydia received her breast milk ring from Courtney Pegram.
I decided to purchase myself a breastfeeding ring to be able to remember the amazing relationships I’ve had with all four of my children for the past 9.5 years, but also to be able to cherish the milk that I’ve given to my last nursling, Azalea. This ring is so very special to me and marks a pivotal moment in my life.
For more ideas on how to use your breast milk, read about our Seven Alternative Uses for Your Stash.