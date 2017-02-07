Breastfeeding a Newborn? These 3 Positions Will Help

Toss all those breastfeeding rules out the window, and then set them on fire. You know the ones – how often to nurse; how long to nurse; nurse to sleep; don’t nurse to sleep; eat this; don’t drink that. While you’re at it, polish your shoes and give me 100 lines on the blackboard.

These ‘rules’ about your breastfeeding routine should be banished. They are subjective. Every baby-mama dyad is different and there is no one-size-fits-all routine. These rules just add a ridiculous amount of pressure and stress during an already vulnerable time.

The rules listed below, however, are about the skills of breastfeeding and will actually help you. Learned life skills like ‘put an oven mitt on before handling a hot pot’ help you move through your days without getting, well, burned. These rules will help you get an amazing latch, key to efficient, successful, painless breastfeeding.

These skills are invariably useful and work with every hold – cross cradle, football, laid back, side-lying, and so on. If you follow them as ‘rules’ every time you breastfeed it will save you time, frustration, and discomfort.

The Goal

The goal is a great latch – the way your baby’s mouth attaches to your breast.

The basics of a good latch are:

A wide open mouth: Your baby’s profile should looks like his lips are flat up against a wall, or like a sucker fish against the side of a tank.

Both lips flanged inside out, so there is a nice lip padding against your breast. The most common reason for a pinching sensation is a lip that is curled inward over a baby’s teeth.

Asymmetrical: The bottom lip covers more of the breast than the upper lip.

Lead with the chin: When putting baby on your breast, lead with her chin.

Positioning Rule # 1: Tummy to Mummy

Try this: Pick up a glass of water and take a sip. Now turn your head to the side and take another sip. Doesn’t work and seems a bit silly, right? This is the principle behind this first rule. Your head must be lined up with your spine to drink.

Here’s how that translates for breastfeeding. Turn your baby so his/her front – not side – is tight against your body. Your baby’s head is now lined up in the best position for drinking. As soon as your baby’s chest tips away from your body, to lie back on a breastfeeding pillow, he/she is trying to drink sideways, like you with that glass of water turning your head towards your shoulder.

You may heave heard a variation of this one: tummy to tummy. Switching it to ‘tummy to mummy’ underscores the concept of having your baby’s tummy right up against you but allows for it to transfer to positions that don’t line up your front with your baby’s, such as football hold.

Positioning Rule # 2: Bum to Mum

Now that you’ve got your baby’s head and spine lined up nicely, the next check box is ‘bum to mum.’ Tuck your baby’s cute little backside in so his/her whole body is right up against you from tummy to bum. If you’re using the cross-cradle hold, use your elbow to do this. Your baby will essentially be wrapped right around you like a little soft taco shell. If your baby’s bum and legs slip away from your body over the course of the feed, just tuck them right back in. This subtle position precision makes an invaluable difference in maintaining the quality of the latch. A re-tuck will both stimulate the baby to keep nursing if he/she has fallen drowsy and ensure the head tip required for a maintaining a good deep latch.

Positioning Rule # 3: Nipple to Nose

This rule is the toughest one to remember in the moment because it’s completely counterintuitive: Line up your nipple with your baby’s nose. Er… Hear me out, though! Let’s go back to drinking that glass of water: Try taking a sip without tipping your head back. This is the position your baby is in if you line up your nipple with her mouth. So, we’re going to use your baby’s natural rooting reflex (the one that causes him/her to reach towards the nipple when you touch his cheek) to optimize positioning for an amazing latch.

If you line up your nipple with your baby’s nose, he/she will reach up for it with his/her mouth. This will lead to his/her head tipped back and a wide open mouth. By contrast, if you put your nipple right in front of your baby’s mouth, the little rascal will only open up a tiny bit to ‘crawl’ onto your nipple and start sucking with a shallow, inefficient, and painful latch.

Other useful positioning tips: