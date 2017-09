I have an allergic family. Each of my children have a host of environmental, skin-contact, food, and drug reactions. Often, I find myself asking: if breastfeeding is supposed to reduce the allergy risk, how come all of my formerly breastfed babies are now plagued with allergies?

Two of my children have severe autoimmune gastrointestinal conditions triggered by food allergies. Every few years, someone will develop a new allergy. Just last week, I was called to my oldest daughter’s school to find her covered with hives. She has a special diet and takes a 24-hour antihistamine every day. The trigger? I have no idea.

We keep the makers of antihistamines in business.

So, perhaps needless to say, when I found out one of the speakers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s 2017 Breastfeeding Conference would be covering allergy prevention research for in-utero and breastfeeding children, I was very interested in attending. Not only would I have the chance to give my WIC clients whose breastfed infants and toddlers struggle with food allergies better information, but I’d be able to answer a few of my own lingering questions — the biggest one being: why are my formerly breastfed babies suffering from allergies?

Turns out, I’m far from the only person asking this. And I need to be more careful before counseling prenatal women who are choosing to breastfeed specifically to reduce allergy risk.

Ebrahim Shakir, MD, opened his conference session by referencing a common scenario beheld by lactation specialists near and far — the baby who presents with a good latch and good weight gain but frequent, high-pitched crying, a bloated tummy, and an arched back. The parents believe the problem is excess gas. From a lactation specialist position, I can say there are a myriad of possibilities — one of them being perhaps a food intolerance. Dr. Shakir’s diagnosis in this particular case study — severe acid reflux.

Food allergy gets blamed, by parents, often any time a baby appears uncomfortable. Some of the real conditions behind the symptoms, like acid reflux, do need medical treatment. Sometimes, though, a baby who may appear to have some sort of food allergy is actually a baby with a higher-needs temperament who would benefit greatly from being held more often or a baby whose mom has an under-managed overly abundant milk supply. While there are non-allergic conditions that could be responsible and that are tied to food sensitivities — such as the rather-common lactose intolerance and the rare, severe food protein-induced enterocolitis syndrome — many times, food allergy is a common armchair diagnosis by parents.

For the symptoms to be related specifically to food allergy, there needs to be a documented allergic reaction. Dr. Shakir would prefer that all babies diagnosed with a food allergy are tested specifically for food allergies by a health care provider. The role of the lactation specialist is to try to decipher which babies need to be referred to a medical doctor for evaluation. Symptoms of an allergic reaction are an eczema-like rash, runny nose, asthma, and/or an immediate gastrointestinal or anaphylactic reaction. Babies also tend to be very fussy as their only way to verbally communicate their discomfort from these symptoms.

Generally, a lactation consultant working in concert with the baby’s medical doctor can help parents pinpoint the baby’s food allergen. In most cases, breastfeeding can and is encouraged to continue. While the latest research shows that the protective factor of breastfeeding against allergy risk is short-term (the benefit tends to fall away past early childhood), we all know that breastfeeding has so many more benefits that far outweigh the risk of not breastfeeding.

However, Dr. Shakir said that breastfeeding may be contraindicated if the baby suffers from allergic anaphylaxis or from severe, widespread eczema that doesn’t resolve. Fortunately, both of these types of reactions are very rare, he said.

If a breastfeeding baby or child does develop signs of a food allergy, and the allergen can be pinpointed, it is recommended that the mother (and child if eating solids) avoids eating the trigger food. However, Dr. Shakir advises parents not to forever remove the offending food — to eliminate the trigger for 3-4 weeks past the point when the child’s symptoms resolve, and then to reintroduce it. It appears children are more likely to “outgrow” their allergy risk if they are exposed to a trigger through careful oversight by their health care provider, rather than fall back on the complete, long-term avoidance so touted up until recently.

So, if breastfeeding can’t entirely eliminate allergy risk, what about preventing allergies prenatally?

Well, Dr. Shakir said the research shows no benefit to a child when the mother avoids certain foods while pregnant. There’s also no link between what foods a pregnant mother eats and her child’s eventually development of allergies. And breastfeeding mothers who restrict their diets severely and long-term to try to help their babies’ perceived discomfort or if attempting to manage a known allergen without medical oversight, are actually putting their babies at higher risk of developing more food allergies because breastfed babies need that exposure to a mother’s varied diet for the best immune development.

Still, Dr. Shakir was very clear in his presentation that a child genetically prone to allergy will develop an allergy eventually anyway, despite having been breastfed, even if exclusively breastfed and even if breastfed well into toddlerhood.

That said, there is benefit of breastfeeding to the genetically allergy-prone infant, toddler, and preschooler. Dr. Shakir said that breastfeeding for at least 4-6 months is associated with a reduced allergy risk through early childhood, and the best way to reduce the risk of cow milk allergy is by avoiding cow milk formula through a baby’s first birthday. Other risk factors outside breastfeeding that increase allergy development potential include: a family history, smoking exposure, Vitamin D deficiency, and possible acetaminophen use in early childhood.

I came away from Dr. Shakir’s talk with a great deal more understanding of the intersection between breastfeeding and its effect on lowering allergy risk. It’s not at all cut-and-dry, but the advice in the end is the same — breastfeed as much and as long as possible. Breastfeeding won’t keep your kid from developing allergies, but it still bestows important benefits found nowhere else, and it’s way better than formula.