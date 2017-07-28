Breastmilk Brownies Made This Event the Mother of All Bake Sales

While preparing brownie mix for a school bake sale, one mom realized she didn’t have cow’s milk. So she used the closest substitute — breast milk.
As could be expected, a fellow mom found out and jumped all over it. The mother in question can’t understand quite what the big deal is, alluding to the idea that some of the students would benefit from the added nutrition.
The mom, who remains anonymous, took her plight to social media, posting her situation on the Facebook group Sanctimommy. The post read: “I need some advice. I made brownies for my school bake sale that had breast milk in them. I didn’t have time to run to the store and didn’t think it was a big deal (some of those kids could use the nutrition, let’s be honest). And it wasn’t even that much. One of the other moms found out and (is) blowing it way out of proportion. Idk what to do! Any suggestions? :(”
Responses to the now-viral post range from angry, to sarcastic, to hilarious.
One mom replied, “I totally understand! Over the weekend my kids were having a lemonade stand, the faucet was too far away, so I used vodka instead of water. Now my neighbors are bugging out. Like hello? How about a thank you since your kids actually took a nap!!!”
Another mom joked, “The irony here is she made brownies… If they needed the nutrition, let’s be honest, not the breast way to go.”
Not all of the respondents found humor in the situation. “Ewwww I am sorry. Nutrition or not. This one gave me the shakes. First of all — BM is gross, all chunky and jello like in the fridge. Second … dude go to the store lady. If you don’t have milk in your house you are clearly failing at motherhood. The least of your worries is feeding someone else’s kid. Do better.”
No one has been able to verify the validity of the post thus far. The identity of the woman posting has been crossed out. Additionally, there must be some very serious bakers out there, as several people pointed out that brownie recipes don’t call for milk.
Regardless of the source, the topic has created quite a buzz. Interestingly, cooking with breast milk is not a new thing for some. For example, this restaurant in China offered some dishes made with breastmilk. This cheese maker used breast milk to create human cheese. This Swiss restaurant is serving soups and sauces made with at least 75% of a mother’s milk.
The topic of consuming breast milk causes an emotional reaction, and for good reason. We can’t ignore the legitimate health concerns that go along with the consumption of another person’s bodily fluids. However, some have made the valid point that we readily consume eggs without knowing which chicken it hatched from or that we drink cow’s milk from several cows. Yet, when it comes to consuming human milk, it elicits a very different response.
The way I look at it: at least she kept the bake sale a peanut-free event.