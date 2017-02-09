These Are the Most Breathtaking Birth Photos of 2016

The International Association of Professional Birth Photographers has released the winners of the 2017 Image of the Year competition, and the photos are breathtaking. In fact, each image is awesome in the truest sense of the word — a single magical and deeply intimate moment in a woman’s labor and delivery.
The judges did not have an easy task – there were 649 stunning, heart-tugging photos to go through. In the end, they did a remarkable job. They selected the winners using a point system based on technicality, emotionality, and composition.
Related: Did This Mom Actually Photograph Her Child’s Birth?
The judging panel included an impressive list of midwives, an obstetrician, acclaimed childbirth educator Penny Simkin (The Birth Partner), leaders in the field of birth advocacy, and photographers. The celebrity factor was contributed by Ricki Lake and Abby Epstein, producer and director of the award-winning documentary, ‘The Business of Being Born.’ (If you haven’t yet seen this, SEE IT.)
And, if you can’t get enough of the gloriousness of birth and the incredible raw power of women, check out the 21 Honorable Mentions from the 2017 competition as well as all of the submissions. I would tell you which ones to look out for, but the ones that speak to me (the father catching his daughter, all the glorious placentas!), are surely different than the ones that speak to you.
These are the winners of the 2017 Image of the Year Competition:
First Place: Road to Deliverance
Best in Category (Labor): Determination
Best in Category (Delivery): With A Splash
Best in Category (Postpartum): Straight From Heaven
Best in Category (Birth Details): Pieces of Me
A Selection of Honorable Mentions