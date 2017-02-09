These Are the Most Breathtaking Birth Photos of 2016

by on

Photo: KEDocumentaryThe International Association of Professional Birth Photographers has released the winners of the 2017 Image of the Year competition, and the photos are breathtaking.  In fact, each image is awesome in the truest sense of the word — a single magical and deeply intimate moment in a woman’s labor and delivery.

The judges did not have an easy task – there were 649 stunning, heart-tugging photos to go through. In the end, they did a remarkable job. They selected the winners using a point system based on technicality, emotionality, and composition.

Related: Did This Mom Actually Photograph Her Child’s Birth?

The judging panel included an impressive list of midwives, an obstetrician, acclaimed childbirth educator Penny Simkin (The Birth Partner), leaders in the field of birth advocacy, and photographers. The celebrity factor was contributed by Ricki Lake and Abby Epstein, producer and director of the award-winning documentary, ‘The Business of Being Born.’ (If you haven’t yet seen this, SEE IT.)

And, if you can’t get enough of the gloriousness of birth and the incredible raw power of women, check out the 21 Honorable Mentions from the 2017 competition as well as all of the submissions. I would tell you which ones to look out for, but the ones that speak to me (the father catching his daughter, all the glorious placentas!), are surely different than the ones that speak to you.

These are the winners of the 2017 Image of the Year Competition:

First Place: Road to Deliverance

Photo: Jaydene Freunde, Cradled Creations
Photo: Jaydene Freunde, Cradled Creations

 

Best in Category (Labor): Determination

Photo: Katie Mathis Photography
Photo: Katie Mathis Photography

 

Best in Category (Delivery): With A Splash

Photo: Elizabeth Farnsworth Photography
Photo: Elizabeth Farnsworth Photography

 

Best in Category (Postpartum): Straight From Heaven

Photo: Birth Unscripted
Photo: Birth Unscripted

 

Best in Category (Birth Details): Pieces of Me

Photo: KEDocumentary
Photo: KEDocumentary

 

A Selection of Honorable Mentions

Before the First Breath, Birth in Focus
Before the First Breath (Birth in Focus)

 

Gentle Caesarean Birth (Belle Verdiglione Photography)
Gentle Caesarean Birth (Belle Verdiglione Photography)

 

Intended mother catches her baby born via surrogacy (Leilani Rogers, Photographer)
Intended mother catches her baby born via surrogacy (Leilani Rogers, Photographer)

 

505-nacimiento-de-alondra-wm
Alondra’s Birth – Future Big Sister (Public Kiss Photography)

 

516-labor-iapbp-wm
she believed she could (Little Plum Photography, by Stephanie Entin)

Kama Lee Jackson
Kama Lee Jackson
Kama Lee Jackson is a writer and the founder of Bloom, teaching prenatal and postpartum classes to parents and parents-to-be. She holds a Bachelor of Journalism degree and a Bachelor of Health Sciences (midwifery) degree, both from Ryerson University. Kama is cynical optimist who is addicted to podcasts, online window shopping, and the idea of being super fit. She lives in Toronto with her two children, with whom she gets endless pleasure by verbally subtitling their two cats.

More by

Most Popular

Related Stories

Recommended Reading

breastfeeding

The World Finally Gets a Breastfeeding Emoji!

birth as a thin place

There’s Something Very Special About Birth That We Seldom Talk About

Image credit: Michelle Warren Photography

Here’s What Women Around the World REALLY Think of U.S. Maternity Leave

baby-165067_1280

Why I’m Letting Go of My Todo List

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 