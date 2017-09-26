Bride and Groom Tell Guests to Nurse in the Bathroom

Brides and grooms make all kinds of requests surrounding their wedding, and rightfully so. However, one couple may have taken things too far when they asked nursing moms to breastfeed in the bathroom.
A mom of two, who wanted to remain anonymous, took to the Facebook Page Breastfeeding Mama Talk to solicit advice on a note of paper that was included with the wedding invitation. The invite came from her husband’s best friend, of whom her husband was to serve as the best man at the wedding. The note read:
“To all our mommies who are breastfeeding, we are thinking of you; we are sensitive to the fact that you may need to breastfeed during our event, therefore we have designated an appropriate place for you to feed your baby so that you do not have to do so in public in front of our Family and Friends. For your convenience we are accommodating you with a comfortable and private area with chairs and baby blankets in the ladies room. We request that you use this area when you are breastfeeding. Thank you.”
The note was not the first time that this breastfeeding mom had been shamed by the couple. Mom shared that she has had numerous “arguments” with the couple in the past over the fact that they took issues with her “ways” and felt she should go do “that” in private.
The mom had tried to prepare the baby by pumping and initiating bottle feeding, but the newborn had refused bottles thus far. As a result, the breastfeeding mom had offered to leave her two children, ages two years and three months, with a friend who was willing to wet nurse her baby. However, the nursing mom’s mother-in-law took issue with that. It would appear that no matter what this dedicated mom tried, no one was happy.
“I said would just bring my littlest baby to the wedding,” the mom writes, “but no way in hell I will leave and nurse her in the bathroom (no matter how “nice” they make it!). I don’t eat in the bathroom I’m not feeding my child in there! I want to be “nice” as possible but what should I do!? Help!”
As it turns out, the mom decided to leave her children with her friend after all, according to a spokesperson for Breastfeeding Mama Talk.
The post has been shared over 600 times and has solicited hundreds of supportive responses from outraged moms.