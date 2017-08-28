Budget Cuts to Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program Create Concern

There are many reasons to prevent teenage pregnancy. However, new funding cuts to teen pregnancy prevention programs might hinder those efforts.
In 2015, there were over 229,000 babies born to teens aged 15-19 years in the United States. While the teen pregnancy rate remains substantially higher in the United States compared to other industrialized countries, these numbers represent a decline in teen pregnancy in the U.S. In fact, in just one year, from 2014 to 2015, the teen pregnancy rate fell 8%. Although the reasons for the decline are not entirely clear, many credit the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program (TPPP).
Initiated in 2010 by then-President Barack Obama, the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Initiative was created with the goal of reducing teen pregnancy rates. Administered by the Office of Adolescent Health (OAH), the program offers $89 million a year in grants to states, non-profits, school districts, and universities to study and implement evidence-based prevention programs. The program was renewed in 2015 for another five years.
However, in a bold move by the Trump administration, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) suddenly slashed $213 million from the program. As a result, the funding will now end in June 2018 instead of 2020.
TTTP funds school and community-based classes, as well as several pregnancy-related research grants at well-known institutions such as Johns Hopkins University. Researchers are scrambling as they may be unable to complete their studies, deeming much of their work invalid.
Many see the cuts as irresponsible. Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Leanna Wen told the Baltimore Sun that the Trump administration’s decision to cut funding to the program will significantly harm the city. As a result, approximately 20,000 students will no longer receive reproductive health education. Baltimore has seen its teen birth rate fall 44% since 2009.
While many organizations are rightfully up in arms about the decision, HHS told CNN that an evaluation of the previous program from 2010 to 2014 revealed that it was not as effective as previously thought. Additionally, HHS states that while teen birth rates are at a record low, sexually transmitted diseases and infections are at record highs.
The controversial cuts will continue to be a hot-topic. According to data from the CDC, teen pregnancy and childbirth cost taxpayers $9.4 billion in 2010. Teen pregnancies create increased health care and foster care costs, as well as increased incarceration rates among children of teen parents.
The costs of teenage pregnancy go far beyond the financial impact; it adds to the already existing inequality problem in the United States. Adolescent girls who have babies earn less income later in life and are more likely to drop out of high school than their peers