Burn Survivor Bares All To Normalize Breastfeeding

In 1985, Schamica “Mimi” Stevenson narrowly survived a house fire in which her baby brother was killed. She was two years old at the time, and through her life, she needed many skin grafts and surgeries. Miraculously, she not only survived, but thrived and was able to have a daughter 14 years ago.

This March, Mimi welcomed another family member into her life, a new son, Josiah. She was so proud of Josiah and her nursing bond with him that she shared her story and some nursing photos on the Facebook page Black Women Do Breastfeed.

Related: Viral Post About Exclusive Breastfeeding Sparks Conversation

Photographer Ivette Ivens saw the selfies and said she was inspired. She just looked at the pictures Mimi posted and thought she was a strong warrior. In an article on the Huffington Post, Jones said that she felt Mimi’s trials and bravery were worthy of being masterpieces of art that shouted out Mimi’s warriorhood loud and clear.

She decided to offer Mimi some portraiture, and Stevenson was excited to participate. She hopes that sharing her story with the world will help someone who needs inspiration to keep going, find it. Stevenson says that she wants to encourage ALL women to breastfeed, and she hopes that the vulnerable and baring pictures she shares are also inspiration for women’s self-esteem.

Related: Mom Posts Photo to Normalize Postpartum Body

Stevenson said that the ability to still have her nipples and to nurse is a gift she does not take for granted, and she is just so thankful. She hopes no one feels sorry for her because she does not feel sorry for herself. Instead, she feels empowered and wants others to be inspired to be empowered and confident in their looks and obstacles as well.

Ivens, who shared the viral picture on her Facebook, says she too feels like Mimi is an inspiration and the epitome of what confidence, self-love and fearlessness look like. She says that Stevenson is a true, humble warrior.