California Proves Commitment to Women’s Health Reduces Maternal Mortality Rates

The United States’ Maternal Mortality rates are extremely high on a global level — in a similar range to countries like North Korea and Zimbabwe. California has long decided that these rates are not good enough, and now boasts maternal death rates that are five times lower than the entire country.
What can the rest of the country do to follow suit?
While other developed countries in the world see similar health trends in the rising age women bear children and higher body weights of their women, they do not see the higher death rates for childbearing women that the U.S. does.
Researcher, Eugene Declercq, with Boston University’s maternal health department believes this is because America simply doesn’t value women as other countries do.
He claims that we attribute high maternal death rates in countries as a reflection of how the society views its women, and he believes that is a similar problem for the U.S. Simply, women are not valued enough to care about their maternal health.
A recent article in Vox found that California has a different mentality when it comes to maternal health, and this is the reason that only California showed dropping rates of maternal death in a recent report on maternal mortality rates in the United States. No other state in the country has done what California has done, and therefore, California alone has mortality rates that rival other first-world countries.
So what does California do differently?
In a country where hemorrhage and preeclampsia complications are the biggest reasons mothers die in or after childbirth, California health care systems hold doctors accountable for medically unnecessary c-sections, and educate providers on how to handle emergencies before the emergency happens.
Dr. David Lagrew is with Stanford’s California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative (CMQCC) and has made revolutionary strides in the mission to keep mothers alive during and after childbirth. Dr. Lagrew’s motivation for making birth safer for both babies and mothers came from watching a woman die from placenta accreta complications while he was a medical fellow in 1984.
Placenta accreta happens when parts of the placenta or its accompanying vessels attach too deeply to the uterine wall. In typical childbirth situations, after birth, the placenta alone would detach from the uterine wall. In placenta accreta, that detachment can bring with it parts of the uterus and cause torrential bleeding.
A woman can die in fewer than five minutes with that kind of bleeding, and sadly, not being prepared for that situation is the number one reason women die from the complication.
While Dr. Lagrew realized placenta accreta is a rare situation, he knew that the number one risk factor for it is prior cesarean section. Believing C-section procedures can save lives, but are often unwarranted for convenience, he decided he could do something about when he got into a position to do so.
He’s now the medical director for women’s health for the St. Joseph Hoag Health system and he has used that experience to guide protocol across the state. Knowing prior C-sections can increase risk of accreta, he gathers data on doctors’ C-section rates and shows the danger in unnecessary procedures.
Data speaks loudly, and when doctors were held accountable for unnecessary procedures simply for convenience’s sake, C-section rates drop exponentially.
In other words — he holds doctors accountable for doing what’s best for the patient.
More, he knows that minutes count when emergent situations pop up. When I had my first son, I suffered tremendous blood loss because I had a condition called vasa previa, but no one knew I did. Vasa previa is a condition where all the blood vessels of the baby’s cord are not contained in the cord, and can cover the cervix.
If a woman has her water broken to move the labor process along and/or attempts to have a natural delivery (as I did) both mother and baby bleed quickly and lose large amounts of blood. Most often, as in my case, the baby loses too much blood and dies, and the mother often does too.
Dr. Lagrew created a revolutionary protocol for situations such as this. With Dr. Lagrew, the CMQCC created toolkits for labor, which give healthcare providers in hospitals evidence-based procedure recipes for how to manage childbirth better. The first toolkit was co-chaired by Dr. Lagrew and focused on maternal hemorrhage.
About 30% of women who suffer from obstetric hemorrhage don’t necessarily have risk factors identified, so being prepared at all times just in case can mean the difference between whether a woman lives or dies. Having protocol and all medical tools a provider may need in one convenient and easily accessible place has saved the lives of countless women in California, and is such a basic and simple way to tackle the problem.
But in a country where the U.S. National Center For Health Statistics has not published official maternal mortality rates in over 10 years, it seems that even simple solutions are not a priority. These carts and others like them are not anything fancy or high-dollar, and yet, in situations where minutes count, can make all the difference.
Dr. Lagrew also has placed focus on better monitoring the amount of blood a woman loses during childbirth, rather than eyeballing it as is often done. The toolkit carts have supplies for measuring and replacing blood as needed, and Dr. Lagrew calls his practice of measuring ‘quantitative blood loss,’ something that saves lives, but is never taught in medical school or residency.
As such, the Triton OR, a new device that monitors blood loss during childbirth has been developed by Silicon Valley genius Siddarth Satish, and works with iPads to give clinicians quick access and ability to measure blood loss through the weight of tools and sponges. It’s FDA approved, and Lagrew recently brought it to his hospitals as part of a pilot program to help reduce even more death rates.
A pivotal part of the CMQCC’s success is the access and posting of data so that clinicians can compare rates on their progress in maintaining maternal health. Data doesn’t lie, and seeing where one compares on a local and state level motivates clinicians to reduce early elective deliveries, as well medically unnecessary c-section rates.
Again, accountability and priority on women’s health clearly makes a difference.
Sadly, it seems that California’s initiative may not mesh well with the current Better Care Act under legislative review by lawmakers. As Medicaid covers about half of all births in the U.S., gutting it as would happen under the Better Care Act may cause extreme detriment to the success of this initiative and others like it.
More, it’s hard to make the big difference California has when looking at the fact that our national health policies regarding maternity leave or care simply pale in comparison to those in other developed countries.
And still, California proves that commitment to women’s health can bring about amazing and positive results, and how some of the efforts can be as simple as education and preparedness.
It’s time other states follow suit.