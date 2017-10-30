California’s Comprehensive Sex Education Sets an Example for all States

Teen pregnancy rates are on the decline across the U.S. but that number is not equally distributed among all states. Sex education plays an important role.
And even with these declining rates, the U.S. still ranks first among developed nations in teen pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases. Sex education is a tricky topic, and the type of information teenagers and children receive on sex, sexuality, contraception, consent, abstinence, and preventing STDs varies widely from state to state, and sometimes even county to county. But it is abundantly clear that abstinence-only sex education does not work.
Even accounting for other factors such as socioeconomic status, race, and educational attainment, states with abstinence-only programs consistently rank highest in teen pregnancy and STD transmission, with states such as Arkansas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, New Mexico, and Texas faring the worst, while ones that emphasize comprehensive sex education and information on contraception, including Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, New Jersey, have the lowest rates.
Now California is looking to break away from the pack, and change the way we talk about health and sex education with our children.
According to a report on Broadly, California’s Healthy Youth Act is one of the most comprehensive and progressive programs addressing not only safe sex and pregnancy prevention, but is also the first state to mandate that sex education be positive and inclusive of those with disabilities, and all sexual orientations and gender identities, as well as emphasizing communication and consent.
It also includes information on abortion, sexual assault, and harassment. At a time of regression in many aspects of U.S. policy, including sex education and teen pregnancy prevention, California is looking to take comprehensive sex education to new, more inclusive levels in order to empower young people.
In fact, abstinence-only education is not permitted in California public schools.
The California Healthy Youth Act outlines five primary purposes:
- To provide pupils with the knowledge and skills necessary to protect their sexual and reproductive health from HIV and other sexually transmitted infections and from unintended pregnancy.
- To provide pupils with the knowledge and skills they need to develop healthy attitudes concerning adolescent growth and development, body image, gender, sexual orientation, relationships, marriage, and family.
- To promote understanding of sexuality as a normal part of human development.
- To ensure pupils receive integrated, comprehensive, accurate, and unbiased sexual health and HIV prevention instruction and provide educators with clear tools and guidance to accomplish that end.
- To provide pupils with the knowledge and skills necessary to have healthy, positive, and safe relationships and behaviors.
What kind of sex education is your child getting at school?