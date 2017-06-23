Campfire Foodie: Amazing Meals to Eat Outdoors

Long summer days are a perfect match for camping. If your family loves the outdoors, why not try some new camping foods to make a truly memorable experience?
These kid-friendly, fun meals are perfect whether you’re just camping for the night or going for several days. Hit the local farmers’ markets and stock up on local, organic veggies, fruits, and meats before hitting the road.
Breakfast
French Toast Sammies
Take your favorite breakfast bread, sourdough, cinnamon raisin, Italian, or whatever sounds most delicious and dip them in a mixture of egg and milk. Cook over the grill or grate until the egg mixture is slightly brown. Then, let family members build their own sandwich out of provided ingredients including scrambled eggs, cheese, fire roasted peppers, onions, bacon, sausage, sliced fruit, nut butter…you get the idea.
Related: The One Way to Make Your Next Camping Trip a Whole Lot Healthier
Breakfast Kabobs
Breakfast kabobs are great especially if you want to get up, and get going for a morning hike or activity. Create some French toast with a thick bread and cut it into one-inch chunks. Set out a variety of cut fruit and cooked sausage and encourage everyone to create one or more breakfast kabobs to enjoy either at the campsite or while hiking!
Lunch
Traveling Nachos
This is a fantastic adaptation to enjoy while hiking or enjoying activities away from the campsite. And best of all? Kids love crushing the chips to make them! Begin by purchasing your chips of choice in single serving bags. Open the bag, and then let kids crush the contents once or twice to slightly break them up. For kids who love crunching the chips, a fork may be necessary later to eat their creation later. After prepping ingredients, let family members build their own traveling nachos — the bag keeps everything in! Here are some ingredient ideas:
- Cheeses
- Ground or shredded meat
- Chopped tomato
- Onion
- Peppers (jalapenos for a kick)
- Beans
- Avocados
Traveling tacos can get soggy depending upon the type of chips used as well as the ingredients, so plan to eat them sooner rather than later.
Ribbon Dogs
This simple lunch will work with hot dogs, brats, or any kind of specialty sausage. I love to use handcrafted sausages from our local farmers market. Instead of rolls, remove the meat from its package and take open a can of crescent roll dough. Unwind the doughy triangles and wrap the “ribbons” around the meat. Want more creativity?
Related: Top 10 Free Summer Activities for Your Family
Press small toppings such as shredded cheese or scallions into the dough while wrapping for a bit more flavor. Stick the meat on a stick and cook over the campfire until the dough is a toasty golden brown. Let cool and eat with hands!
Dinner
Coffee Can Chow
Adapted from the traditional foil packet dinners, this take on a campfire favorite offers something different while teaching kids how to creatively recycle materials to find a new purpose. Collect and wash large, metal coffee cans. You’ll also need heavy duty tin foil to create a lid.
At dinner, let the family prep their own meals to get kids involved; create a “chow bar” so members can create their dinner however they’d like. Possible ingredients:
- Ground or small diced meat of choice
- Potatoes (go for a rainbow medley with white, yellow, purple, and pink varieties)
- Sweet potatoes
- Carrots (again, go for the rainbow)
- Onions
- Celery
- Peas
- Green Beans
- Peppers
- 1-3 chopped cloves of garlic depending upon preferences
- Favorite spices (Old Bay, Mrs. Dash, or any all-purpose seasoning works)
- Butter or favorite oil
Begin by placing a pat or two of butter at the bottom of the can. Prep veggies, and cut them into smallish pieces—no more than an inch or so. Add meat, top with onions and a bit more butter/oil. Seal well with heavy duty foil and place in campfire coals to cook for an hour or so. Check to be sure that meat is fully cooked; pierce veggies with a fork to ensure tenderness. Enjoy!
Stuffed Potato Canoes
Shop for the biggest, longest potatoes you can find before the trip. To create the “canoes” wrap whole potatoes in foil and bake until tender in coals (about an hour). At the same time, create tin foil pouches with the ingredients to stuff the boat.
Recommendations include ground meat, onions, carrots, and peppers. Crisp some bacon and smoke corn on the cob. Remove the potatoes from the coals and hollow them out a bit, adding the hollowed portion to the tin foil pouches. Stuff the hollowed out potato canoes with the tin foil medleys. Return to the coals for a few minutes, remove, top with crisped bacon and enjoy with buttered corn.
Remember: it’s important to stay hydrated! Drinking water can be fun too—organize a family experiment while camping to create the tastiest water infusions. Try different types of fruit, mints, and veggies such as cucumber (lemon cukes are great if you can find them). Let the water infuse overnight and enjoy it throughout the following day. Cooking outside is a treat all its own—but don’t become dinner yourselves for ticks; check out our natural prevention tips here. Do you have any campfire foods you love? Share your family’s favorites below.