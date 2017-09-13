Can Local Honey Make A Difference For Allergy Sufferers?

It’s a hotly debated topic, but a position defended vigorously by those who use local honey to help relieve allergy symptoms — raw, local honey may make a difference!
I have been an allergy sufferer all my life. I’m talking big-time. As a child, I was allergic to wheat, corn and dairy by-products and friends, 40 years ago, there weren’t many alternatives. I’d have asthma attacks that kept me out of school for weeks and months, and I was a hot mess of upper-respiratory issues. To this day, my allergists place me in their top tiers of ‘problem’ patients because there seems to be little to relieve my symptoms sometimes.
Related: Study: Food Allergies May Be Linked To Childhood Anxiety
So, I turned to raw, local honey. The benefits are widespread, and though I have no scientific research to support my symptom relief, I can say that for the last few years that I’ve been taking a teaspoon or two of local, raw honey, I’ve suffered far fewer allergy issues. Raw honey still has the enzymes that protect our bodies from overdoses of histamine (that cause all the itchy, stuffy-nosed, scratchy throated reactions).
And it’s important that it’s local, in that local to the allergens you are looking to fight back against. You need to make sure your honey is harvested near the same type of plants that are blooming (and most likely making you sneeze your head off!) in order to be effective. More? Make sure it’s that season’s plants — if you use honey harvested from fall, it may not have the same benefit in the spring as if you used a spring harvested honey. There’s no real mileage maximum when it comes to considering something “local,” but it’s important that it’s from bees that pollinate plants in bloom near you.
Related: Relieve Cold and Allergy Symptoms With This Mini Humidifier Stick
Honey has already been proven to be an effective, natural cough symptom relief for upper-respiratory issues, particularly for children who are often directed by doctors to take over-the-counter medicines that contain dextromethorphan (common in most cold and allergy medicines). And while research is minimal, there are studies that have shown ingestion of honey to reduce allergy symptoms, particularly in those who suffer from allergic rhinitis (raises hand!). Doctors may not recommend honey as an allergy relief on significant anecdotal evidence alone, but I have a feeling that as more moms look for natural symptom relief for their children, the research will continue to grow and support alternative treatments like honey.