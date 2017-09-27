How to Make Your Kids (And You) More Enthusiastic About Homework

Now that school’s back in session, homework is too! That dreaded part of each after-school routine is often as painful for parents as it is for our children. Here are some ways to make homework a bit easier and more fun for all family members!
In my classrooms, one of the first things I told my students’ parents was that I was not a fan of homework. In fact, my mantra for almost 15 years of being in the classroom was: “Worksheets don’t grow dendrites, and too much homework makes Mrs. Ennis grumpy.” It was sort of tongue-in-cheek but the reality is the benefit of homework and the appropriate amounts of such has been debated for many, many years.
That said, homework is a part of most school-aged children’s lives, and one that parents often dread because it’s such a chore for their children. My own homework policy as a teacher was that it should never take more than 20 minutes (I taught K-3) and if it did? Send it back to me. Homework was meant to be reinforcement, and if a task took longer than that, our student might need more help.
Duke University Researcher, Harris Cooper, has spent a career researching homework, and his findings have led to what most teachers call the “10 Minute Rule,” which basically says that K-2 should have 20 minutes max, with every grade level thereafter having an additional 10 minutes per grade added.
In truth, more and more research is being done to determine whether even those amounts are too great for upper elementary/middle school students. Regardless, the take-away is that you can let your classroom teacher know that a homework assignment is simply too much. If you find your child doing more homework than what meets reasonable guidelines, let their teachers know.
Teachers may not even realize there is an issue. I can guarantee your children are working harder in school today more than ever, so take this teacher’s number one piece of advice: Don’t spend hours laboring over homework. Go outside. Go to after-school activities. Bake with your children. Use that time after school and (reasonable) homework to enjoy family time. Read, go to the library, journal — those skills are just as (if not more than) important to a child’s academic success.
One of the most effective ways to make homework easier is to use a timer. Again, you don’t want a clock watcher, or your child to waste time so they can say, “Time’s up!” but having an end in sight they can tangibly see may motivate them. They may try to ‘beat the clock’ or just see it as the light at the end of a long tunnel school day, but it gives them and you a guideline for expectation.
Also, create a space for homework that meets the needs of your child. This may mean that one is at the kitchen table sitting on a yoga ball while another is on the sofa under a blanket, and another is at a neatly organized desk meticulously working. You know your child best; experts recommend against having lots of distractions in homework areas, so involve your child in their homework space. They’ll feel empowered and supported in their work efforts.
Last, be sure that your little brains are fed! Odds are, their blood sugar may not be super balanced based on awkward school schedules that may have them eating ‘lunch’ at 10:15 in the am! Even if your child has a daily snack at school, before any homework starts, make sure your child has something with protein, healthy fats and/or complex carbs and a few minutes for those to hit the bloodstream. They’ll balance their blood sugar out (which will help prevent those ‘hangry’ homework ogres from coming out!) and boost their brain too!