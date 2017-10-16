Can Meal Kit Delivery Services Help Eliminate Food Insecurity?

For low income families, particularly those who utilize food stamps or WIC, popular meal kit services are all completely out of reach.
Meal delivery kits, that is boxes of full meals with recipes and ingredients already proportioned and delivered right to your door, are a rapidly growing and popular choice for busy families looking to create healthy, fresh home cooked meals without the huge investment in time that some of us just don’t have. According to the research firm Packaged Facts, consumers can now choose from over 100 meal kit delivery services — even Amazon has recently jumped into the meal kit market.
But a study at CNBC found the average meal kits costs about $9.99 to $13.50 per person, which is cheaper than eating out at a restaurant, but still quite a bit more than what a family grocery shopping for meals on a budget would spend. A dinner kit for my family of five, for example, would run us $50 to $67.50 just for one meal which is easily twice what I usually spend, so for a lot of families the convenience just doesn’t outweigh the cost.
And for low income families, particularly those who utilize food stamps or WIC, these popular meal kit services are all completely out of reach, with none of the companies on the market currently accepting any food assistance programs. But for people dealing with food deserts, food insecurity, and inflated prices at grocery stores in low-income areas, having fresh, healthy meals delivered the them should be an easy solution.
There are some options for home delivery of groceries for low-income families: retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Safeway, ShopRite, and Hy-Vee are testing a pilot program with the USDA to allow these individuals to shop for groceries online, however the areas are limited, and some, like Walmart, require pickup, and do not provide delivery services, while Amazon requires a $14.99 membership to their Prime Fresh Program, as well as delivery fees unless you also enroll in their $99 a year Prime membership.
Fed40 is a new program from the nonprofit Feeding Children Everywhere, which seeks to fill this food accessibility gap for food insecure families, providing 40 free, healthy meal kit deliveries for those who qualify. And Fed40 also makes the process simple, starting with an online form for anyone in need of “legitimate food assistance.” The service currently only offers a lunch/dinner kit of Jambalaya and a breakfast kit of Apple Pie Oats, with plans to expand to more meals in the future. They provide instructional videos for other ways to use the provided ingredients, like lentil casserole. Fed40 has so far distributed 77 million meals. You can donate to the program and volunteer for hunger relief projects at locations all over the U.S. and abroad. They are currently in urgent need of volunteers to package meal kits for hurricane victims in Puerto Rico — go here to help.
Another more affordable option is the new delivery service Dinnerly with meal kits that are half the cost of other services, at $5 per “adult-sized” serving, and a simplified approach to dinner kits for busy people who “like homemade cooking, but don’t like overpaying.” These meals come with digital recipe cards, fewer ingredients per dish, easier prep, and simple low-waste packaging, all to keep costs low.
Dinnerly is also flexible, allowing you skip weeks, pause your membership or adjust the portions. It currently ships to 28 states and Washington D.C. with kid-friendly, vegetarian, dairy-free and gluten free options among the choices available.
The convenience and broader reach of meal delivery services are already having an impact on the way we eat, and could particularly impact those with difficulty accessing and affording fresh, healthy food, but it’s clear there’s still a lot to be done and plenty of room for improvement.
The meal kit market is still very new, still growing and changing rapidly; this is really just the beginning. Hopefully, we’ll soon see many more companies like Fed40 and Dinnerly, and the continued expansion of grocery delivery from online retailers to finally combat food insecurity and hunger in the U.S.