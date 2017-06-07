Canadian Province Commits to Affordable Child Care For All

Ontario has just become the second province in Canada to commit to creating affordable child care spaces for everyone who wants them.
In an announcement earlier today, the provincial government laid out a five-year plan to create universally accessible child care. There are seven areas of focus. The plan includes a $1.6 billion investment to build 45,000 new licensed child care spaces. The funding will fund these new spaces thereby greatly improving access to high-quality, licensed child care for families. Additionally, more fee subsidies will be offered to families who need them.
Related: Author Unveils Preschool Education Crisis in ‘The Importance of Being Little‘
For 2017, the focus will be on creating spaces in schools, then expanding to homes and other community space ny 2022. This is part of the previously announced plan to created 100,000 more day care spots for children up to the age of 4 years, doubling the current number.
The province will appoint experts to help create an affordability strategy and identify ways to reduce child care costs for families, as well as examine the current approach to child care funding. The plan also includes the creation of a provincial definition of quality for a child’s early years, working on a way to promote inclusion in child care and early years programs, and tracking and measuring progress.
Child care costs have been a hot button issue in Ontario for some time. According to a report released last fall, three quarters of families living in Toronto, Ontario’s largest city, cannot afford licensed child care. The report also warned that adding more child care spaces would be pointless without making them affordable as well.
Related: Poll: Parents Say Daycare Benefits Their Family’s Well-Being
In 2014, Ontario began rolling out full-day kindergarten in 2014, saving families thousands of dollars a year in before — and after — school care costs. Last fall, the province banned wait list fees for families on child care center wait lists. The budget unveiled by the province earlier this spring earmarked $200 million to create 8000 more child care spaces.