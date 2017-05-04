Canadian School Cancels Mother’s Day: Is it the Right Move?

Grade 1 and 2 students at Albert McMahon Elementary School, British Columbia, Canada, will not be celebrating Mother’s Day or Father’s Day this year.

Students recently brought home a letter to parents announcing that this upcoming Mother and Father’s Day, students swill not be making gifts for their parents.

The letter reads:

“In an effort to celebrate diversity, inclusivity, and also nurture our students who are part of non-traditional families, we have decided to encourage those celebrations to take place at home. Due to this, the children will not be making gifts at school to give on Mother’s and Father’s day. We feel each family knows the best way to celebrate with their own family. Thank you for your understanding.”

You probably remember crafting sweet little rock paper weights or gluing yarn and beads onto a can and presenting it to your mom on Mother’s Day. Or, maybe now, if your own child is in school you look forward to a handprint card with your little one’s scrawled name each May.

But, what if your child’s school didn’t take part in marking Mother’s Day and Father’s Day with their students?

One of the parents, Roy Glebe, posted a picture of the letter on his Facebook page. The image and post were shared by many other people, and the story was picked up by a local television news station. It has generated a lively online discussion and thousands of people have weighed in.

Reaction has been quick and passionate. Though it took some hard searching, there are a few comments that support, or at least understand, the school’s decision. Like this thoughtful one:

“Speaking as someone who works in the system, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day can and does often spark huge behaviour and emotional issues as many kids are In Foster care or do not have relationships with a birth parent for a variety of reason, including death of a parent and so these holidays are a hotbed of turmoil for some tykes 🙁 Something to consider. maybe this was the reasoning at this school.”

And this heartbreaking one:

“I understand how wonderful it is to receive these gifts from children, but as an adult living with the loss of a parent I can’t imagine being in a room full of people making father’s day cards. I don’t think I could handle that at 30, let alone 10. I would probably vomit and leave that room in tears.”

But the majority are strongly and vehemently opposed to it. Comments range from the sad:

“There is no better feeling than watching the pure excitement and pride in your child when they give you the treasure they lovingly made for you. The secret work at school finally unveiled….I will miss it.”

To the angry ones:

“So there are probably 10 kids in the school they cater this to, what about the hundreds that DO and look forward to this!!”

To the ‘All Lives Matter’ tone of this one:

“That’s just bullshit. Traditional families should have a voice too not just the “non traditional” ones. It’s going too far.”

Here’s how I see it:

For starters, I’m going to say the school’s decision came from a good place, one of progressiveness and inclusivity. I believe there was a genuine desire to make sure no child felt left out, or sad. In a world where there is so much divisiveness, love is always a good place to start.

However, I will concede that perhaps the execution of the plan wasn’t perfect. Some options might have been to make gifts for all parents, maybe call it Parents’ Day. I suspect, though, that there would still be many unhappy with this too. Perhaps they have two fun activities for kids to pick from if they don’t want to do a Mother’s or Father’s day craft.

Lastly, kids go to school to obtain knowledge and teachers are there to teach. Making cute crafts for their parents is not a school’s responsibility – it is an extra. I absolutely agree that getting adorable messy crafts from my kids is heartwarming. However, I don’t think that the argument, “It’s a tradition and it’s always been done that way” (which is the gist of more than one of the comments) holds water. That is not progress or inclusive. That is not learning from our mistakes. Change isn’t always bad.

I would be thrilled if my kids went to a school that was making a real effort at progress, at growing with our changing society, at teaching the next generation about diversity, and about being thoughtful of other people’s feeling.

What do you think?