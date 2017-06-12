Car Seat Review: Graco Extend2Fit 3-in-1 with TrueShield Technology

Whether you’re travelling across the city or across the country, you want to make sure that your kid is strapped into the safest car seat on the market. Right now, that title might go to the Graco Extend2Fit 3-in-1 with TrueShield Technology.
The American Academy of Paediatrics recommends that children ride rear-facing until they’re two years of age, or until they outgrow their car seat. Unfortunately, if your kid is growing at lighting speed, he/she might outgrow their seat long before their second birthday.
The Graco Extend2Fit 3-in-1 is designed with these fast-growing kiddos in mind. The seat has a four-position extension panel that provides five additional inches of legroom. This means your child can ride rear-facing for a longer period of time, making road trips a lot safer.
Another safety feature that we love about this seat is the TrueShield technology, which provides your child with side impact protection, protecting them from head to hip.
The Graco Extend2Fit 3-in-1 is exactly that — three seats in one. It’s a seat for rear-facing infants (4-50 lb); forward-facing toddlers (22-65 lb); and big kiddies (40-100 lb). Easily adjustable, you don’t have to buy a new car seat every time your child grows half an inch.
One of the clever features of the Extend2Fit 3-in-1 are the clear markings for correct positioning, whether forward facing for older toddlers or rear-facing for infants under 3 months or 3-6 months. The labelling in general is really great, and although you should always read the owner’s manual, many basic functions are easy thanks to clear instructions right on the car seat itself.
We presented Graco Extend2Fit 3-in-1 with TrueShield Technology to Jonathan Yarkony, editor of AutoGuide. He tested the seat on his toddler for a month, and he has lots of good things to say about it. Check out the video: