Should Your Kids Follow Vegetarian or Vegan Diets?

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, “Nutritional balance is very difficult to achieve if dairy products and eggs are completely eliminated.”
As a dietitian, I do believe that adequate nutrition can be achieved with vegetarian or vegan diets, but it is difficult. It requires research, mindful planning, and creativity.
Last year I read about a 14-month old child taken out of his parent’s custody because he was significantly malnourished while on a vegan diet. His calcium levels were found to be dangerously low and his weight was more in line with that of a 3-month old baby. While extreme, this story is not the only one that I have heard about, and gives folks who follow a plant-based diet healthfully a bad reputation.
Should children follow a vegan or vegetarian diet?
It depends! Children are in a period of rapid growth and development, making adequate nutrient intake critical. In addition, little ones are often quite selective eaters, therefore limiting foods may be more problematic. I encourage parents to do their own research on key nutrients/pros and cons, and seek medical guidance when deciding to follow a vegan or vegetarian diet. Those of you who want to raise plant-based children, read along for these four important tips:
- Seek the help of a qualified nutrition professional.
Make an appointment with a registered dietitian, or another qualified nutrition professional, who has expertise in vegetarian and vegan diets to help ensure your little one is eating enough of the good stuff.
- A vegetarian or vegan diet made up of highly processed foods is not healthy.
Anyone ever know a vegetarian who lived off of pizza, candy and highly-processed soy meat alternatives? This diet is likely not hitting all of the nutrients. Plus, it’s high in sugar and harmful additives. When choosing vegetarian alternatives (like veggie dogs or burgers) look for those without: MSG, artificial coloring, carrageenan, and overly processed soy protein. Be wary of long ingredient lists and choose those with simple ingredients, such as beans, seeds, rice and spices. Better yet, make your own veggie dogs and burgers! When choosing milk alternatives, know that they are not usually comparable to the nutrient profile of cow’s milk (calcium, protein, fat, vitamin D).
- Replace key nutrients that may lack in your child’s diet. To name a few:
Iron: Combine iron-rich plant foods with a good source of vitamin C at meals to help iron absorption. Serve vegetarian sources of iron at most meals. For example, serve a bean and vegetable casserole with a side of orange slices, or top pasta and beans with tomato sauce.
Vitamin B-12: Consider using nutritional yeast fortified with Vitamin B-12 in place of cheese. It is wonderful sprinkled over salads and cooked vegetable dishes, and can be used to make a “cheese” sauce with a milk alternative (such as almond milk) or water. Nutritional yeast can often be found in the bulk bins at natural food stores.
Calcium: Try collard greens, kale, bok choy, tofu processed with calcium, dried figs, and navy or white beans.
Zinc: While vegetarian diets do contain zinc from whole grains, beans and nuts, they also contain lots of phytic acid, which can reduce zinc absorption. To reduce phytate, soaking and sprouting grains and seeds can be helpful. Vegetarian foods rich in zinc include: pumpkin seeds, oatmeal, hummus, cashews, nutritional yeast, lentils and edamame.
Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Plant-based sources include hemp seeds, chia seeds, milled flaxseed and walnuts.
Vitamin K-2: This vitamin is a subtype of vitamin K that has been shown to be extremely protective for bone health. Unfortunately sources of Vitamin K-2 are not typically vegetarian and include milk (dairy products), egg yolk, chicken, pork, beef and natto (fermented soybeans). While more research may be needed, this vitamin is certainly worth investigating!
- Tiny tummies get full quickly with lots of fiber.
Diets high in dietary fiber from fruits, legumes and vegetables can cause longer lasting satiety and fill little ones up quickly. To make sure your children are consuming adequate calories, serve higher calorie, nutrient dense foods often. For example: natural nut butters and dried fruits; if eating dairy, serve full fat yogurt.
The Bottom Line
With all of that said, I don’t think there is a right or wrong diet to follow. Personally, my family is 95% vegetarian. We are primarily plant-based with some bone broth, occasional grass-fed meat and wild salmon thrown into the mix! It works for us, and I encourage you to do what works for you — as long as you keep your little ones well nourished!