To My Children, When the World is Dark

To my children,

The world is bad sometimes. People are cruel and angry and driven by hate or ignorance or fear or a toxic, potent mix of all of those things. Sometimes, despite our best efforts to stop the bad things from happening, they happen anyway. Sometimes the world is dark. This is how it has always been, and now you know.

Here’s what comes next:

Let your heart break. But never let your broken heart become hard and cynical. Take the bruised, tender parts of it and let that be the place where you keep your kindness and compassion. Let it ache. Remember that others have bruises on their hearts as well, and you must always tread forward with determination, but with gentleness, too.

Be angry. Your anger is justified and it is necessary, never let anyone tell you any different; they have a vested interest in your quiet complacency. But you must never let your anger poison you, turning you brittle and hostile and hopeless. Turn anger into action, let it be the spark that carries you through the times when hope feels impossible, let it embolden you with passion and justice and to light the torch to fight for what’s right.

Look around you. There is good there, do you see it? Good has always been quietly carrying on in the background, working with determination, with love, with the understanding that progress is a long, difficult battle with many setbacks and hurdles and devastating defeats. It carries on anyway, as it always has, as it always will, as it must. And so will you.

Listen. You are not alone, you are never alone, but hate is loud and kindness is soft; seek it out. Listen to those whose voices are saying the same things as you, but listen as well to those who are different. Where you have privilege, listen to those who don’t, amplify their voices, be louder together. Not because they need you, but because you need each other. Stronger together, remember that.

To my daughter, know that you do not exist for men. You do not owe them your heart, your mind, or your body. You are the hero of your own story, you exist for your own self. Look to other girls, build each other up, understand the ways in which you are the same, and the ways in which you are different and use it to fight better for all of you. Give ‘em hell.

To my sons, let your compassion lead you. The world will ask you to be stoic and hardened and unyielding, but the most important thing you will ever do as a man is to be kind in a world that asks you to be cruel. When you speak, more people will listen. Use your voice for good.

To my children, the day was always going to come when the ugliness of the world revealed itself to you. I tried to protect you without sheltering you, to ease you into it bit by bit. Now the bubble we were lucky to live in for this long has shattered and there’s nothing I can do to shield you from that. You have lost an innocence you will never get back— I know, because I remember when it happened to me.

But I need you to not retreat, not give up. We need your voice, we need your light. Life will be hard sometimes, it will be terrible, it will knock you down, and it will hurt. Now you know. Here’s what you do, not just this time, but every time: You feel whatever you need to feel, take a moment to tend to your wounds, then you take a stand and you keep going. Rise up.

image via: Lindsay Shaver