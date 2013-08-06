Chinese Gender Prediction for Baby: How accurate is it?

by on

                      Chinese Gender Prediction for Baby

Thousands of years ago the Chinese developed a calendar to predict a baby’s sex. It was supposedly discovered buried in a royal tomb about 700 years ago and is said to be over 90% accurate when used correctly.  Of course, this is really just for fun — but we would love to hear from you (and we are sure many pregnant mamas would as well) whether the chart is accurate for your past births. Please check the chart and tell us about the prediction(s) in the comments below!  How Do I Predict My Baby’s Gender Using This Chart? It’s simple: start by finding the mother’s age at conception across the top of the table and then follow that age down until you come to the month in which conception occurred along the side. A blue box means boy and a pink box means girl. To use the calender correctly you will need your Chinese lunar age at the time of conception. To find that you can use the calculator on this page. Just type in your birth date and the date of conception and it will give you the correct age to use. Please note: Mothering is not associated with the site that hosts the calculator.  Chinese Gender Prediction for Baby   Chinese Gender Prediction for Baby So, was the chart correct for you? Tell us in the comments!


37 thoughts on “Chinese Gender Prediction for Baby: How accurate is it?”

  2. Right for my first, we’ll see if it’s right for my second! 🙂 Interestingly enough, I took one of these over on The Bump and the result was different for my second – they said boy, but when I put in my estimated conception date, this one gave me a different results…

    Reply

  3. Not so great for me. Says my first baby should be a girl (wrong), second should be a girl (wrong), third should be a girl (right), fourth should be a boy (wrong), fifth should be a boy (right), and current baby should be a boy (wrong). So, four wrong, two right. Flipping a coin would be more accurate. 😛

    Reply

  6. Two were right one was wrong, then I looked at the Chinese Age calculator and redid and then all 3 were correct.

    Reply

  12. Whoa! I have a baby girl and the calendar predicts the same. I just checked my sister’s and thats accurate too! 😀

    Reply

  16. Using the Chinese age calculator, all three were right and it’s predicting the 4th to be a girl : ) If I just used my age at conception they were all wrong

    Reply

  22. Well, my baby hasn’t been born yet, so not sure. But it definitely contradicts what my two ultrasounds have said the baby’s gender will be.

    Reply

  23. Wrong, but as the op, the one on The Bump said girl – correct, for both my “normal age” and my Chinese age. 🙂

    Reply

  26. Well, if the relatively small sample of people who have commented here so far are anything to go by, we can pretty much conclude that this is nonsense. So far it’s been correct 28 times, and wrong 21.

    Reply

  28. This table isn’t actually correct bc like a previous user pointed out the Chinese way of calculating age is different from the Gregorian calendar way. If I calculate it correctly using a real Chinese calendar mine is right — it predicted girl and that’s what I’m having! But going by the table above it would be wrong.

    Reply

  33. One is right, other seems wrong- we’ll know in May for sure.

    What I find hard to believe is that Ancient Chinese used Roman calendar with those 12 months.. Wouldn’t the Chinese months differ slightly – what with their years starting different etc?

    Reply

  37. It was right for my three existing children. I don’t know what I’m carrying this time but i’d love it if the prediction is right again!

    Reply

