Chiropractic Care for Newborns: The Whys and Hows

If you’ve never heard of taking a newborn to a chiropractor, it might strike you as a surprising idea. Yet, if you think of all the reasons adults get chiropractic care, it makes sense. Being born vaginally is not an easy thing to do and, by the time they met us on the outside, babies have already been through quite a physical adventure.
Even with a normal, untroubled vaginal birth, all of that navigation through the pelvis and birth canal puts a lot of strain and pressure on a baby’s spine and head. The act of extending their head and necks as they emerge from the birth canal can also compress the spine. Some babies also experience additional physical stress, such as unusual head positioning while moving through the pelvis, or an assisted delivery using forceps or vacuum.
All of this can take a toll on a baby. Sometimes, this shows up in subtle ways – maybe he seems to favor turning his head to the same side all the time, or she seems to be stiff. It might also show up as one colic, digestion issues, or breastfeeding struggles.
So, what exactly can chiropractic treatment do for your newborn?
Dr. Adrienne McRuvie, is an ICPA-certified (International Chiropractic Pediatric Association) family wellness chiropractor who practices in Toronto, Ontario. She often treats babies in her practice. She explains that, when someone brings their baby in for treatment, her role isn’t to address the issue that is presenting – like breastfeeding challenges, for example – but rather to facilitate the body healing itself.
“Although chiropractors pay attention to the symptoms, we’re not treating them. “ explains McRuvie. “When we do an adjustment of the spine, we’re trying to get any interference out of the way of the body’s natural healing abilities. The spine is the access point to the nervous system, which is the spinal cord within the spinal column, and brain.”
A chiropractic treatment for a newborn is gentle. McRuvie explains that she starts by checking the newborns spine for any subluxations – fixations of the spine. Then, treatment consists of holding an area until it releases, or using small pulses to encourage the fixations or spinal segments to move.
“It’s not like treating an adult,” says McRuvie. “Babies have more cartilage than bone so they’re much more malleable than adults. The amount of pressure is what you would put on your eyeball, so it’s really gentle. It’s not uncomfortable at all for the baby.”
However, chiropractic for newborns isn’t meant just to address issues. Many people who bring their babies in do so for a wellness check-up, to get in front of any issues that might come up, and to establish a baseline of their baby’s health so that the chiropractor has something to base future assessments and treatments on.
“I also check reflexes, to make sure the ones that should be there are, and that the ones that aren’t, aren’t,”says McRuvie. Adjustments can help keep things on track. It’s great to bring babies in for treatment during major milestones. Things like starting solids, sleep, a virus.”
Parents also get some hands-on lessons in things like infant massage and reflexology, learning skills they can use with their baby at home if their baby is experiencing gas or discomfort .