Your Kids Will Love These 10 Valentine Tunes

There are so many fun crafts and activities you can do with children to celebrate Valentine’s Day, and they’re best enjoyed to a love-inspired soundtrack.
Check out this great playlist of family-friendly songs, perfect for this special day!
1. Valentine (I Don’t Want to Be Yours) – Justin Roberts
This song is from Justin Roberts’s latest album, Lemonade.
2. Lovestruck Unicorn – Recess Monkey
This goofy tune is from the 2017 Grammy nominated album, Novelties. Children are sure to love the story about a lonely unicorn who finally meets his match in the least likely place.
3. L.O.V.E – Little Miss Ann
This fun track is from the kid’s album, Keep On, by Little Miss Ann and Amy D. You can’t help but feel warm and loving thoughts when you hear the 50’s do-woppy harmonies, bright finger snaps and catchy melody!
4. Love Bug – Raffi
Raffi’s first album of children’s songs in twelve years, marks a welcome return for the artist. The effortlessly engaging 16-song collection embodies all of the qualities that have already established Raffi as a beloved and trusted icon for young listeners. Love Bug is the perfect addition to your Valentine playlist!
5. Closer To You, Frances England
This is from Frances England’s Grammy nominated Explorer of the World album, offering a gentle melody with a playful and loving message of love and connectedness.
6. You Can Count on Me – Lisa Loeb
This song is from Lisa’s Feel What U Feel Album. It’s a fun-loving song that encourages kids to try new things and be proud of their accomplishments — big and small.
7. Your Love Turns the World Around – Brady Rymer and the Little Band That Could
8. Loving and Kind – Aaron Nigel Smith
This song is from One, a collection of lively, original reggae tunes, along with Jamaican & African folk songs that shares a message of peace and love for family, neighbors and community.
9. Til There Was You – Lishy Lou and Lucky Too
This is a spin on the original Beatles song, from Latin Grammy Award Winners Lishy Lou and Lucky Too. This fun and simple lullaby is sure to delight your little one.
10. Cancion de Amor – 123 Andrés
This lovely Spanish song is from the Latin Grammy nominated album Uno dos Tres Andres: español y en inglés. It’s a goofy love song sure to be a hit with your little language learner.
You can access the complete playlist here and get free downloads of these 10 songs until February 14th as a special Valentine’s treat!