2 Surprising Ways Your Labor May Affect Your Milk Supply

Among the top reasons women struggle with breastfeeding is a low milk supply. For many women, their supply troubles begin very early and never quite recover.
There are many different factors that can contribute to a low milk supply, and one of the most influential is childbirth — specifically, the way your childbirth went.
The potential for a good milk supply is largely determined by how frequently a baby nurses from birth through those early weeks, each milk removal stimulating mom’s milk-making hormones. Labor interventions are notorious for resulting in sluggish newborns who are slow to initiate breastfeeding and have trouble finding a good latch.
That said, there are also two labor-related factors that may influence your breastfeeding success:
1. Laboring on Your Back:
Labor pains tend to be much stronger when a woman is laying down on her back, and this supine positioning also tends to lengthen labor. Often, if a woman is not allowed to walk or move around during labor, or chooses not to, she’s more likely to request pain relief drugs, starting her on the cascade of interventions, which we know is linked to less breastfeeding success.
2. Poor Perceptions of How She Coped:
A traumatic birth is in the eye of the beholder. It’s more important that a mother feels she coped well during labor than what the labor was actually like, whether unmedicated and intervention-free or with interventions, even a cesarean. If she’s satisfied with her labor and birth experience, this is associated with breastfeeding success. If she perceives that she didn’t cope well, she is less likely to have success with breastfeeding.
So, what can you do to prepare for labor to get ahead of these factors?
By far, using a birth doula is associated with both a better labor and birth experience, and with a better start to breastfeeding.