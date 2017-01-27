Mama Musician Lisa Loeb Talks Music, Family and Balance

If you grew up in the 90s, you are likely familiar with Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Lisa Loeb. She’s the one with the platinum-selling Number 1 hit song: Stay (I’ve Missed You), also featured in the film Reality Bites.
Lisa’s career has grown to include singing, songwriting, film, television, voice-over work and children’s recordings – all while balancing her role as a mother of two young children.
I recently had the opportunity to interview Lisa, where I learned about her broad and purposeful career, her latest projects, and how she manages it all while playing her most important role as a mother.
Q: Lisa, tell us a little bit about your family. What are the ages and stages of your children? What do you enjoy doing together?
A: I’m married with a daughter who just turned seven at the end of November and is in first grade; and a son who is four and a half, and in preschool. It’s really hard to encapsulate my kids, but I’ll do my best.
Lyla is really creative, loves making art, telling stories with her intricate doll set-ups and her drawings. She has a sharp sense of humor, a love and knowledge of music, a deep ability to observe situations and have great conversations, and has really gotten into reading to herself over the last four months or so. She loves spending time reading and reading and reading.
Emet is curious, very social and friendly, and loves to play. He is full of wonder and always looking for answers. He also has a great sense of humor, likes the outdoors, music, and sports. We love playing board games like Guess Who; listening to music and talking about why we like it or not; baking; eating meals together; making art projects; going on trips — even today we got to go to the beach to dip our toes in the freezing cold water.
Q: Tell us a little bit about how your role as a mother has played into your professional life.
A: Being a mother has made me even more conscious about my intentions as a musician. I always check in to make sure I’m doing my best, expressing myself and my ideas without holding back.
I think it’s important to be a good role model for my kids, and that starts with me making strong choices about making projects I’m passionate about — from making grownup and kids’ albums to figuring out when and where I’m going on the road to play concerts, and which organizations I choose to stand with.
My family is my priority, so I need to keep learning to be efficient, and be where I am when I’m there, whether it’s on stage, in the studio, or sitting in bed with my kids reading bed-time stories.
Q: You have built such a diverse and successful career. What strategies do you use to maintain a healthy family-work-life balance?
A: I work with my husband, out of town grandparents, babysitters, and a few other folks in my business and life to keep things organized. I keep communication open so that we all know when I need support and help with the kids.
I always keep my priorities in mind, like sleep, health, family, then quality of work and whether or not something will provide financial support and/or creative goals. It’s really a constant process to keep things balanced and notice when they are getting out of balance. I also write tons and tons of lists, and email myself a lot.
A: My most recent work is an album called Feel What U Feel that’s family friendly. It’s inspired by lots of music I listened to when I was growing up that had great melodies, stories, and a variety of production styles, almost like a mixed tape. Craig Robinson, the actor and comedian, is featured on two songs, Feel What U Feel, and a remake of one of my favorite kids’ songs It’s All Right to Cry. I also asked my friend Ed Helms, an actor who’s also known from The Office, to play banjo on a song, Wanna Do Day, about a day that’s not filled with all of those errands and things that fill all of our days.
You can listen to it on Amazon Prime for free if you’re a member. Otherwise, you can order an actual CD, which has an awesome (if I may say so myself) cover — a feelings chart made up of bread with different faces. You can also buy a CD at one of my shows.
I recently did a collection for Amazon of over 30 nursery rhymes called Nursery Rhyme Parade! and a video with most of the songs on it just came out. I perform the songs in a rhythmic, classic way that seems to be a big hit with families who need a minute to connect.
A: I’ve been working on writing the music for the Amazon animated series, If You Give a Mouse a Cookie. It’s based on one our favorite series of books. I’m also working on my next grownup record, working with my designer to come out with new frames for my always evolving and growing Lisa Loeb eyewear line, and coming up with plans for my next kids’ record too. I’m also on tour here and there around the country.
Q: Anything else?
A: Check out my Camp Lisa Foundation to send kids to summer camp who normally wouldn’t have an opportunity to go. It’s such a wonderful experience that really enriches kids’ lives, and it’s fun!
Thank you Lisa! Learn more about Lisa on her website.
Photo credits: Juan Patino Photography (1 & 2), 4 Luke Joerger