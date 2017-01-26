Study: Children ‘Catch’ Prejudice By Watching Us

A recent study reveals that parents and other adults don’t have to say their discriminatory comments out loud for children to pick up on them.
The study, published in the journal Psychological Science, shows that preschoolers often learn social bias from what their parents don’t say. Nonverbal communication speaks volumes to children with regard to how their parents feel towards other people.
The study’s authors describe this passive transfer of social bias from parent to child as “catching.” Children notice their parents’ subtle negative signals and form generalizations based on those signals.
Researchers showed a video to a group of preschoolers — boys and girls — depicting women of the same race in social interactions. In one scene, a woman displayed positive signals — smiling, leaning in, using a warm tone of voice — towards another woman. In another scene, the woman displayed negative signals — scowling, leaning away, and using a cold tone of voice — to a different woman.
The children were then asked a series of questions to gauge which woman they favored: 67% of the children favored the recipient of the positive signals.
A second group of children were shown the same videos and then introduced to two people, each described as the “best friend” of each of the women in the videos — denoted by the same color of shirt as her “friend” — and asked questions to gauge if they favored one “friend” over the other.
The children consistently favored the friend of the woman who received positive signals in the video, suggesting that children first catch social bias from the original interaction and then apply that social bias to others in the same social group.
When applied to real life situations, this tendency may be so strong that it could form racism and other types of prejudice.
Researchers emphasized the need for parents and other adults to understand the role they play in shaping children’s biases.
