Study: Toddler Temperament Varies Around The World

Ever wonder what your life would’ve been like if you had grown up on another continent or in a culture opposite to yours?
Likely very different. In fact, you may have developed into a completely different person with values and mannerisms quite the opposite of those you have now, according to a study published in the European Journal of Developmental Psychology.
Researchers compared the outcome of different parenting practices inherent to certain cultures on development of child temperament. Specifically, infants were followed into toddlerhood in the United States, Chile, South Korea, and Poland.
Here is what researchers found:
- U.S. toddlers tend to be more social and more impulsive. They enjoy highly stimulating activities, and display fewer negative emotions. They are reportedly relatively easy to soothe when distressed.
- Chilean tots are the most active, but have the shortest attention spans.
- South Korean toddlers are the least active but have the longest attention spans, and like to cuddle the most.
- Polish tots display more sadness and appear to be the hardest to soothe when upset.
These results appear to reflect the parenting practices in each country:
- Mainstream U.S. parenting tends to actively discourage children from expressing negative emotions.
- South American parenting involves a lot of animated engagement.
- Southeast Asian parenting emphasizes behavioral control.
- Polish parenting is characterized by emotion coaching, which allows more room for children to display their negative emotions.
Researchers originally began this five-year project intrigued with the idea that perhaps child behavior problems, like ADHD, might have their roots in how infant temperaments mesh with cultural practices.
Most notably, this study reveals that child temperament appears to be linked to cultural practices — another piece to the nature-nurture debate.