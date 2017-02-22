The Surprising Way Personality Affects Labor

Throughout my experience in midwifery, as prenatal teacher, and a mother, I’ve learned that a woman’s personality has a strong impact on her birth experience.
In the group prenatal classes I teach, there is no discussion of pregnancy or labor for the first hour of the curriculum. Instead, I have clients talk about themselves. It’s always a good way to get conversation flowing and walls lowered. (In my last class, two different men voiced their dream to open an animal sanctuary. What are the odds? A bond was formed!)
Although it seems like the most common of icebreakers, I have an ulterior motive. As everyone talks, I’m watching, listening, and assessing for personality traits.
Then, we take it one step further: I give them a list of topics to discuss amongst themselves. What kind of person are they? What are their strengths and weaknesses? How do others describe them? I encourage everyone to dig deep. This is where the gold is found. Couples fill in the blanks for each other, creating a full and colorful picture of who each person in the room is.
Related: These Are the Most Breathtaking Birth Photos of 2016
Why do I spend so much time on personality discovery and analysis? As they talk, clients reveal clues about the kind of labor and birth experience they will have. My goal is to help everyone have the best experience possible, and I use this information to help create it.
What makes a ‘good’ or ‘bad’ birth experience?
The difference between a positive birth experience and a negative birth experience is not what you might expect. It is not about the outcomes, and it is not about whether or not your labor and birth went according to your hopes and plans.
I have had clients who – after an emergency caesarean in hospital after their home birth plans didn’t work out – are perfectly and completely happy with the way everything went down. That is a positive birth experience.
I have had women who had what I thought was a beautiful home birth be agitated and upset for weeks afterwards about how things transpired. That is a negative birth experience.
Related: Massage Can Help You Have a Natural Birth
It’s not about what happens that makes a birth experience good or bad. It’s about how it feels to the woman and her partner at the time. There are a few factors that can contribute to this and personality is one of the biggest ones. Having a particular type of personality does not necessarily define your experience but it is valuable to know your own strengths and weaknesses so that you can work with who you are to have the best experience possible.
Why does your personality matter?
Labor and birth are unpredictable. They cannot be planned or organized. They are also unlike any other experience in a person’s life, even if they have had another labor or birth in the past. Despite all of the possible interventions, labor cannot be controlled. How a person reacts in situations that are ever-changing, stressful, and in which they are essentially powerless will affect their mood, state of mind, and emotional well-being.
Ironically, some of the character traits that serve a person well in their daily life can actually be a detriment in labor. Conversely, some of the traits that might not make you a star in an office job will work in your favor.
Here are some character traits that can work against you in labor and birth:
- Well-organized; detail-oriented
- Goal-oriented, focused on how you want things to go
- Planner, not so great at ‘going with the flow’
- Take-charge personality
- Strong managerial skills (and maybe some micro-managerial ones too!)
- Often prefers to do things themselves rather than trusting others to
- Problem solver
- Can feel anxious or agitated when things don’t go as planned (think of a traffic jam when you’re already late)
So, if you are someone who plans your days and projects down to the last detail and who likes things to go according to those plans, you might find yourself out of your emotional comfort zone in labor.
Related: 3 Steps to a Healthy Pelvic Floor and Why it Matters
Don’t worry. Recognizing these traits in yourself before you go into labor puts you at an advantage. Just like practicing an instrument or studying for a test, having the foresight to identify your weak spots and work on them can prepare you for dealing with the inevitable twists and turns of labor.
Tip:
When a client prepares a birth plan, my advice to them is to frame it as a wish list instead of a plan. As in, “these are the things that would be lovely in my perfect world – but that is all.” Do not think of them as requirements or non-negotiable. Practice going with the flow and letting things go that don’t follow the plan.
Here are some character traits that will serve you well in labor and birth:
- Easy going
- Relaxed
- Good at ‘going with the flow’ even when it threatens a plan (think of that traffic jam again)
- Spontaneous
- Does not love planning things too much, prefers to takes things as they come
- Ok with not being in charge or in control
If this list of character traits looks more familiar to you, you are in a good position for handling the unpredictability of labor. However, a challenge for you might be speaking up if you have questions instead of just going with things. Work on this with your partner. Maybe this means working together as a team, asking him/her to speak up on your behalf if need be.
Tip:
Practice speaking up when it’s a little bit uncomfortable for you.
Know Thyself:
We all have our things. The point is not to think of our personality traits as good or bad, but to accept and use them to our benefit instead of our detriment. Everyone deserves a birth experience they can feel good about — and knowing yourself is the first and best step you can take to make it happen.