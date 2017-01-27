These 3 Meditations Will Help Solve Your Breastfeeding Problems

Meditation is well known for reducing stress and anxiety among both adults and children, but did you know this practice also comes with breastfeeding benefits?
Yes, it’s true. Meditation can help resolve common breastfeeding problems easily caused by stress and anxiety. Here are 3 types of meditation practices helpful to breastfeeding mothers:
1) Deep Breathing Exercises for Nipple Pain
Poor latch hurts. Your body’s natural reaction in anticipation of the next time you latch only complicates matters — it causes your body to inhibit milk letdown, thereby frustrating baby and perpetuating his tendency towards a poor latch. This could even lead to the development of more painful nipple vasospasms.
Next time, try deep breathing while latching. Any deep breathing exercise will do, even those you relied on to manage labor pain. A simple exercise involves slowly taking deep breaths in through your nose and out through your mouth, concentrating on the flow of air in and out of your body.
2) Music Therapy for Low Milk Supply
Among the most worrisome breastfeeding problems is that of low milk supply. Much of this concern can be alleviated by ensuring a good latch and frequent nursing, but sometimes this isn’t enough. Mothers of premies, who are pump-dependent, or are undergoing a lot of personal stress, may have a constant struggle to produce a full milk supply despite “doing everything right.”
Next time you’re breastfeeding or pumping, try listening to soothing, instrumental music. Research shows that listening to classical music often leads to positive results, but likely any music you find relaxing will work.
3) Guided Imagery for Slow Letdown While Pumping
It’s no secret that not even the best breast pumps are as effective as your baby at removing milk. Working mothers may notice this during their pump breaks in the workplace, especially if their work environment is stressful, they have limited pump breaks, or if they have trouble with a slow letdown while apart from their baby.
Next time, try guided imagery — also called visualization — while pumping. To do this, close your eyes, relax, and form a picture in your mind of something flowing. Perhaps this is how you imagine the milk to be flowing in your breasts, or perhaps this is a waterfall. Then talk yourself through the picture, using such phrases as, “Imagine your milk flowing more and more from your breasts, like the water rushing down a waterfall, overflowing the bottle, so much milk.”
It may help to get started by having someone else, like your partner or local breastfeeding specialist, talk you through this.