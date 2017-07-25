Vagina Capsules May Glitter, But They Aren’t Gold

Every once in a while, I just wish my vagina had a little more pizazz. Imagine my delight when I heard about Passion Dust – little capsules full of glitter that you just pop right into your vajay-jay an hour before sex.
Your vaginal fluids melt the capsule, releasing the candy-flavored ‘Passion Dust’ inside.
(Side note: the website calls them ‘sparkalized capsules’ but I’m pretty sure ‘sparkalized’ isn’t a real word and, as the Queen of made-up words, I say it’s not even a good pretend one.)
My friends and I were talking about this the other night over wine because we’re always looking for ways to make our vaginas fancier, of course. We tried to imagine how this whole passion dust experience would go down. Even though it’s not how it works, I like the idea of it coming out as a dry puff of sparkle cloud, like how I imagine a fairy godmother would appear.
But no, it’s not a sparkle cloud. Instead it mixes with your vaginal fluids and creates “magicum” (honestly. that’s what the website says) by adding sparkle and flavor.
I honestly would be into this just for the comedy of the surprise. Imagine the look – and sparkles – on your partner’s face! Or, elsewhere: “He’ll look down at his ‘Thing’ and see it shining like it’s a 24K gold magic stick. It will be weird, but he won’t be mad!,” promises the website.
I just have a couple of questions:
Can we talk about the clean-up? If your kid has ever played with glitter, you know that stuff gets everywhere. Like, you find a piece of it on your forehead a few days later. Can you imagine this stuff, combined with body fluids and/or lubricant, all over your bed sheets or wherever else you happen to be?
And apparently the effects can last for up to three days. Hopefully, you don’t remember your next day’s pap appointment after the glitter party. Also, how to explain it to the kids? “Mommy was doing crafts in bed last night. What was I making? A magic wand.”
The website’s Q&A section does not address the clean-up question but I still recommend giving it a read. Even if you’re not into a fancy puss puss, it’s highly entertaining, especially if you read it out loud to someone else. It is very very confusing and, if anything, generates more questions than it answers. Here’s a choice bit, awful grammar and all:
“We did not say that the glitter was FDA approved we said that the “ingredients used” are FDA approved. But just to state (what we thought was obvious) glitter does not dissolve hence, if it did there would be no sparkle to speak of. However, the cosmetic grade glitter is FDA approved for use. “
Wait, what? They didn’t say it was FDA approved, but it is FDA approved?
Next problematic bit – here’s the the list of ingredients as copied directly from the the website: “sucrose, acacia (gum arabic) These capsules contain no preservatives, gelatin, wheat, gluten, animal by-products or starch. powder, Zea Mays starch, and vegetable stearate.”
Again, the dubious grammar makes it super hard to decipher. So, there’s only the two ingredients, one of which is sugar? This is important to know because the vagina is home to a magical and delicate balance of bacteria, good and bad, that keeps everything safe. Things like sugar can throw things off big time. Putting sugar in your girl gives license to the bad bacteria to go hog wild. This can mean a yeast infection, bacterial vaginosis, and inflammation.
NONE of those are worth a sparkly hooha.
