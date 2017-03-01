Viral Post Starts Conversation About Birth-Shaming

A screenshot went viral recently because it showed a photographer criticizing a pregnant woman for planning a C-section. Although it was revealed that the text exchange was fake, it started an important conversation about birth-shaming.
You’ve probably already seen it. Blogs, websites and news organizations are sharing this story and the screenshot — a conversation between an Oregon woman (believed to be Kayla Eby, who had another screenshot conversation about getting a pet coyote go viral) and a birth photographer who refused to take birth pictures for her because she was giving birth surgically, rather than vaginally.The exchange outraged many people, who refuted the photographer’s, “A surgery isn’t birth, my dear,” remarks with several pictures of their own ‘non-births’ in delivery rooms and comments firmly supporting the mom-to-be. Thousands of positive comments and words and pictures of encouragement followed the post.
The mom-to-be is now claiming that people are harassing her and her family, as well as friends and even previous employers, leaving the mom to the point where she feels she might need to shut her social media pages down.
While most of the comments in the original thread were positive, some commenters posted screenshots from Eby’s social media pages (now removed) and claimed the entire conversation was a fake. One stated that the entire purpose of the post was to inspire an open discussion between people, especially moms, about birth-shaming.
Women shared various stories of how natural births had to turn to emergency c-sections and the resulting guilt they felt, while others encouraged those moms and shared support for strength displayed in any birthing situation.
In general, the entire thread allowed women to share, encourage and support other mothers in whatever birthing situations they chose and/or faced.
