Viral Post Starts Conversation About Birth-Shaming

by on

A viral post started an important conversation about birth-shaming.A screenshot went viral recently because it showed a photographer criticizing a pregnant woman for planning a C-section. Although it was revealed that the text exchange was fake, it started an important conversation about birth-shaming.

Related: Empowered Birth: What is YOUR Story?

You’ve probably already seen it. Blogs, websites and news organizations are sharing this story and the screenshot — a conversation between an Oregon woman (believed to be Kayla Eby, who had another screenshot conversation about getting a pet coyote go viral) and a birth photographer who refused to take birth pictures for her because she was giving birth surgically, rather than vaginally.A photographer backs out of a birth shoot because it isn't a 'real' birth.The exchange outraged many people, who refuted the photographer’s, “A surgery isn’t birth, my dear,” remarks with several pictures of their own ‘non-births’ in delivery rooms and comments firmly supporting the mom-to-be. Thousands of positive comments and words and pictures of encouragement followed the post.

Related: Forget the Mommy Wars: Finding and Sharing the Love Online

The mom-to-be is now claiming that people are harassing her  and her family, as well as friends and even previous employers, leaving the mom to the point where she feels she might need to shut her social media pages down.

While most of the comments in the original thread were positive, some commenters posted screenshots from Eby’s social media pages (now removed) and claimed the entire conversation was a fake. One stated that the entire purpose of the post was to inspire an open discussion between people, especially moms, about birth-shaming.Screenshots show that a viral picture about birthshaming may have been made up.

Women shared various stories of how natural births had to turn to emergency c-sections and the resulting guilt they felt, while others encouraged those moms and shared support for strength displayed in any birthing situation.

In general, the entire thread allowed women to share, encourage and support other mothers in whatever birthing situations they chose and/or faced.

Photos: Sanctimommy


Lori Ennis
Lori Ennis
Lori Ennis is living the life wherever the Marine Corps sends her (husband)! Currently, she soaks up the sun in Jupiter, Florida, with her six-year-old mini-me, Luke, and their diva Golden Retriever, Dixie Belle.  A self-confessed ‘hot mess’, Lori has degrees in Communications, Psychology and Education, and writes for various publications, including her own—Still Standing Magazine, a magazine for mothers who battle infertility and/or have lost children. But mostly, she spends each day grateful for the best title in the world — “Mama.” She is one happy and thankful gal.

More by

Most Popular

Related Stories

Recommended Reading

breastfeeding

The World Finally Gets a Breastfeeding Emoji!

birth as a thin place

There’s Something Very Special About Birth That We Seldom Talk About

Image credit: Michelle Warren Photography

Here’s What Women Around the World REALLY Think of U.S. Maternity Leave

baby-165067_1280

Why I’m Letting Go of My Todo List

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 