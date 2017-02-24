World Health Organization Tackles Mother/Infant Mortality Rates

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), almost six million children under the age of five — and over 300,000 mothers — died from childbirth complications in 2015. WHO wants to cut these numbers down.
It’s a terrifying reality, and one I’ve personally experienced. My first son died due to very rare labor complications, and I nearly died as well. My poor husband said that all he could think as medical personnel were flying around trying to save our lives was, “Who dies in childbirth in this day and age?”
The sad fact is that many people do — babies and mothers — and at even more alarming rates in high-risk countries like India, Bangladesh, Ivory Coast, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Malawi, Uganda and Tanzania.
According to Dr. Flavia Bustero, Assistant Director-General for Family, Women’s and Children’s Health at WHO, these numbers must be reduced. Bustero now heads a new program aimed at cutting mother/infant mortality rates in half over the next five years, and ending preventable and maternal deaths in the nine high-risk countries (mentioned above) by 2030.
The creation of a Quality of Care Network For Maternal, Newborn and Child health will have support from both WHO and Unicef, and will work to create partners and team members in high-risk countries to develop target numbers for reducing mortality rates and plans to meet those targets.
To do so, the network will facilitate training to health professionals, which will include how to intervene in labor emergencies. In many of these countries, a third of the maternal deaths are related to post-partum hemorrhaging and many babies die on the day of their birth. Simple training to combat that hemorrhaging or to teach providers how to suction amniotic fluid from a newborn’s airway could make a huge difference in mortality rates.
The committed countries also want to build or upgrade healthcare facilities — often there is not even a consistent supply of running water and/or electricity. Those resources are imperative for babies who need incubation and mothers who need cesarean sections to save the baby and/or the mother’s life. Additionally, health care providers will be given better training to provide quality care.
Still, there are challenges ahead. Though the countries committed clearly show desire to change mortality rates, they also face difficulties in meeting the guidelines WHO proposed to help reduce them. WHO recommends eight antenatal visits to protect maternal health, and in India alone, rarely do mothers even have one antenatal visit, much less eight, because of impoverished regional disability.
It’s a step in the right direction, and for those nine countries (and more), it’s a move toward major reduction in premature mortality, and in heartache.
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons