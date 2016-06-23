Beautiful Hospitals With High C-Section Rates

When you walk up to the doors, they glide open magically, shutting behind you with a woosh of air and a gentle “wumpf.” The marble flooring beneath your feet gleams and it is obvious that care is taken to keep this entire structure immaculate.

You walk to the elevator, which admits you with a soft ping. The elevator is spacious and sparkles with a fresh shine. When you are delivered to your desired floor, it is quiet, though well kept nurses and doctors scurry through the hallways.

You feel almost reverent as you proceed.

The halls are wide, the decorations tasteful, the artwork attractive, and the overall feeling is one of sterile safety.

As you enter the “birthing rooms” on this tour, you are impressed by the latest amenities in hospital care cloaked in a welcoming, “home birth in the hospital” setting. Polished wood paneling dominates.

The bathroom has a spacious tub!

There is even a mini refrigerator and a full length bed for your partner to sleep in, should he want to stay with you after the birth.

Nearby is a well equipped NICU that is highly rated and can handle nearly any situation.

Judging by appearances alone, this is a wonderful choice for your birth, made even better by its close proximity to your home.

Consumer Reports has recently done some amazing work highlighting some of the issues in modern American maternity care. From the too high cesarean rates, to the procedures you may want to reject during pregnancy, it is becoming more and more clear that having a cesarean section or not has more to do with where you birth than your risk factors.

I can’t tell you how exciting it is to see some of the concerns that birth activists have long held being covered by mainstream media in a factual manner.

What about our opening paragraphs though? What about that absolutely gorgeous hospital with the tubs and the birthing suites and the nice beds for your partner and the carefully hidden hospital equipment?

In reality, some of those hospitals are simply wolves in sheep’s clothing – beautiful but with very high intervention rates.

I was reminded of this sad fact by a friend and fellow childbirth educator I know, Caryn. Caryn, a childbirth educator in Carrollton, TX, had three unnecessary cesareans in a hospital currently sporting some really awesome looking birth rooms. She says,

“When I became pregnant with my first child, I chose my OB and Medical City Dallas Hospital because it was top notch, state of the art from what I had heard. You want the best of the best? You need to have your baby at Medical City! This is what I thought, due to slick marketing and recommendations from others. All I knew was that I would be well taken care of with only the best of the best available to me. What I didn’t know was that this hospital had one of the highest, if not the highest cesarean rate out of any hospital in the Dallas Fort Worth area. I ended up with three very unnecessary cesareans. Was this the fault of the hospital or my OB? Maybe not completely. But it says a lot when a hospital boasts about its state of the art facility and luxury suites while all the while holding a cesarean rate that is higher than the national average. How are those luxury suites funded, one might ask? It’s not by vaginal births, that’s for sure! This is a business and one that is run quite well. It’s interesting to note that the hospitals with the lowest cesarean rates in the area do not have luxury suites or fancy foods. If you want an elective cesarean, by all means, Medical City will take good care of you and make the best Key Lime pie you will ever taste while you stay in their luxury suite! But if your desire is to have a vaginal birth as long as no serious complications arise, your best bet is to run in the opposite direction! This is the birth of your baby, not a vacation!”

The hospital where she had her three cesareans is on the top 10 cesarean list put out by Consumer Reports. Caryn had two VBACs with the right care provider and the right hospital.

Birthing in the hospital with the luxury rooms and the awesome food sounds like a really great idea. In fact, it IS a great idea – as long as all you want from your birth experience is a nice room and a big tub.

However, if you want more from your birth experience then you might want to look beyond the lipstick and rouge, and consider what is under the good looks.

Some other factors to consider when choosing a hospital include:

Their c-section rate.

How often are first time moms induced into labor?

At what point in pregnancy are women regularly encouraged to induce labor? 40 weeks? 41? 42?

Can your children attend the birth of their sibling?

Is the staff comfortable with doulas attending the birth?

What is their breastfeeding rate?

Do they have high quality lactation support on staff?

Is the staff comfortable with and accommodating to natural birth?

What is their VBAC rate?

Is waterbirth allowed in their tubs?

The good news is that hospitals respond to customer demand. Many are revamping, remarketing, and remodeling in order to meet the needs of their customers.

The bad news is that sometimes the response is shining floors and slick marketing and sky-high c-section rates and beautiful tubs…that nobody is actually allowed to use.

The consumer MUST beware. Sometimes the hospital with the prettiest rooms and the hospital with the most natural birth friendly and baby friendly policies are NOT the same hospital. Sometimes we have to choose between the two. Sometimes hospitals look real pretty because they make a lot more money delivering women than they would make stepping back and letting women birth.

We all have to decide for ourselves what is most important to us and select accordingly.

What do you want from your birthplace?

Tell me in the comments!

Curious about how your hospital rates? While not all hospitals report their cesarean section rates, those that do have been compiled by Consumer Reports and can be found here.

Photo credit: norfolkdistrict via DIYlovin / CC BY, árticotropical via Foter.com / CC BY, paulhami via Source / CC BY-SA