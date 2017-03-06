Contest Alert: Win an Oscha Ring Sling!

We’re giving away an Oscha Skye Tartan Ring Sling (worth $200). To win, all you have to do is tell us why you’d like to win it!

Babywearing is all about keeping your little one close to you. Oscha’s beautiful ring slings can carry your little ones from infancy onwards – that’s why we’re giving one away to a lucky mama!

Babywearing is back in a big way with a new generation of moms. Ring slings, a popular choice for baby wearers, are designed to help you carry your infant with ease and comfort. They allow you to walk freely while your little one snuggles comfortably against your chest in tune with the rhythm of your body.

We love Oscha Ring Slings – hand-crafted in Scotland, these slings are ethically made using organic and responsibly sourced yarns. Each collection has a natural, whimsical theme, honoring Mother Nature’s magic and beauty.

Do you want to win an Oscha Skye Tartan Ring Sling valued at $200? Of course you do! That’s why we’re giving you even more ways to enter!

HOW TO ENTER

Fill out the Rafflecopter entry form below. There are a few different ways to boost your odds of winning:

MANDATORY: You must leave a comment on this blog post (worth +5 points) about WHY WOULD YOU LIKE TO WIN THE OSCHA RING SLING? OPTIONAL: You can boost your chances by following us on Facebook (worth +5 points) and Twitter (worth +5 points), and tweeting a message about this contest (worth +3 points daily). Tweet: I just entered Mothering.com’s Win an Oscha Ring Sling Contest! #OschaRingSlingContest @MotheringMag

The more tasks you complete, the more entries you’ll have in our giveaway. Winners are picked randomly by Rafflecopter.

The Oscha Ring Sling Contest runs from Monday, March 6 to Friday, March 17, 2017 at 11:59PM EST. We’ll announce the winner by Thursday, March 21, 2017. This giveaway is open to readers worldwide!

Good luck!

a Rafflecopter giveaway

