Contest Alert: Win an Oscha Woven Wrap (Worth $185)!

We’re giving away an Oscha Braid Atoll, Size 6, Woven Wrap. To win, all you have to do is tell us why you’d like to win it!

Babywearing week is fast approaching, but here at Mothering, every week is babywearing week! We are strong proponents of attachment parenting, and we encourage y’all to snuggle with your baby as much as possible, even when you’re out and about! This is why we love Oschoa oh-so-much! Their woven wraps are ethically made, with a range of unique patterns, colors and luxury yarn blends. And lucky for you, we’re giving you the chance to win one!

HOW TO ENTER

Fill out the Rafflecopter entry form below. There are a few different ways to boost your odds of winning:

MANDATORY: You must leave a comment on this blog post (worth +5 points) answering this question: WHY WOULD YOU LIKE TO WIN THE OSCHA RING SLING? OPTIONAL: You can boost your chances by following us on Instagram (worth +4 points) and following Oscha on Instagram (worth +4 points).

The more tasks you complete, the more entries you’ll have in our giveaway. Winners are picked randomly by Rafflecopter.

Here are the contest’s rules and regulations.

The Oscha Woven Wrap contest runs from Sunday, September 10th, 2017, 10:00 a.m. (EST) to Sunday, October 8th, 2017, 11:59PM (EST).

We’ll announce the winner by Friday, October 13th!

Good luck!

a Rafflecopter giveaway

