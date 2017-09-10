Contest Alert: Win an Oscha Woven Wrap (Worth $185)!

by on

We’re giving away an Oscha Braid Atoll, Size 6, Woven Wrap.We’re giving away an Oscha Braid Atoll, Size 6, Woven Wrap. To win, all you have to do is tell us why you’d like to win it!

Babywearing week is fast approaching, but here at Mothering, every week is babywearing week! We are strong proponents of attachment parenting, and we encourage y’all to snuggle with your baby as much as possible, even when you’re out and about! This is why we love Oschoa oh-so-much! Their woven wraps are ethically made, with a range of unique patterns, colors and luxury yarn blends. And lucky for you, we’re giving you the chance to win one!

HOW TO ENTER

Fill out the Rafflecopter entry form below. There are a few different ways to boost your odds of winning:

  1. MANDATORY: You must leave a comment on this blog post (worth +5 points) answering this question: WHY WOULD YOU LIKE TO WIN THE OSCHA RING SLING?
  2. OPTIONAL: You can boost your chances by following us on Instagram (worth +4 points) and following Oscha on Instagram (worth +4 points).

The more tasks you complete, the more entries you’ll have in our giveaway. Winners are picked randomly by Rafflecopter.

Here are the contest’s rules and regulations.

The Oscha Woven Wrap contest runs from Sunday, September 10th, 2017, 10:00 a.m. (EST) to Sunday, October 8th, 2017, 11:59PM (EST).

We’ll announce the winner by Friday, October 13th!

Good luck!

a Rafflecopter giveaway


12 thoughts on “Contest Alert: Win an Oscha Woven Wrap (Worth $185)!”

  1. I’m due in 9 weeks with my surprise fourth baby! I got rid of almost all of my baby stuff after #3 because we were done, so I feel like I’m starting over in a way. Winning a wrap would be fantastic for me! I’ve always wanted to try a woven one. I’ve used a Moby and an Ergo for my previous baby wearing.

  2. I’d like to win this wrap because I enjoy wrapping my little ones but don’t have a long wrap. This length would make it easier to wear the older one too.

  5. What a beautiful wrap! I’m expecting #5, and have never tried a woven wrap but would love to! I used SSCs for my older kids, and babywearing is a lifesaver with multiple kids.

  9. I would love to win an oscha woven baby wrap! I am having my third and last baby in December and I would love to wear baby as much as possible and keep baby close. Thank you!

  10. I would love the Oscha Woven Wrap because it’s beautiful and I don’t own a ring sling! I’m having our second baby and we’d love more, so it would get a lot of love coming up 🙂

  11. I’d love to win because my husband and I will be foster parents soon, and I’d love a way to snuggle babies close to help them feel secure and attached during their stay with us.

  12. I’m currently 21 weeks with our third baby, and although we are very excited now, it has been emotionally challenging along the way. I dealt with PPD after my sons were born and a miscarriage, so I wanted some time to feel like myself again before trying for another child. But this baby is on it’s own timeline, and we are excited for what the universe has to offer.

    Baby wearing has got me through every single day, it helped me establish a strong bond with boys boys and I am so grateful. I anticipate that I will need to babywear more than ever this time around – while chasing after my super active 2 and 4yr olds!

    My husband and I both have Scottish roots and I love all things Oscha! I would love to win this beautiful wrap!!

