Cooking with kids- is your fear holding them back?

I love to help on Thursday morning in my daughter’s kindergarten class because Thursday is soup day. And soup day means 20 five- and six-year-olds with knives, cutting boards, and vegetables all sitting at their table cutting away.

I have had three children go through this kindergarten and so I am pretty used to soup day and children wielding knives first thing in the morning. It doesn’t bother me at all.

But the first day for most parents is excruciating.

I kind of want to send all of them out the door as they hover and take over for their children, who they seem convinced have no business cutting vegetables with anything, much less a knife. The fears translate to lack of confidence in the children’s ability.

Cooking with children and making “stone soup” is a traditional Waldorf activity, done for many years by thousands of children across many countries. My kids go to a “Steiner Inspired” public school and thus the constant knife wielding.

I love it though.

And I’m not the only one. My friend and awesome fitness coach and nutrition guru, Katie Dudley, often talks about how important it is to build good eating habits when our kids are young. She says,

“Cooking with your children is an excellent quality time activity that provides the opportunity to educate them on a lifelong skill. It empowers children in the creative and decision making process of meal planning. Participating in cooking allows children to feel a part of something bigger…That they are contributing to the family’s well being. Children are also more likely to eat a wider variety of foods when included in the planning and preparation process.”

There are a few things that are special when you let go of your obvious fear (chopped fingers rather than carrots) and allow children to cook with you:

The children enjoy cooking!

Children, even very young ones, are far more capable than you would think and can easily cut with a little instruction.

Freedom to do a “dangerous” activity helps the children gain confidence. Self esteem isn’t handed over with a compliment – it is earned by pushing one’s boundaries and discovering what one can accomplish.

Children who learn to cook learn a life skill- and one that is quickly being lost in our fast-food, microwaved, pre-packaged generation.

Children like vegetables more! And they eat freaking vegetable soup! For real!

They are PROUD of what they have done.

They are invested in, more grateful for, and less likely to waste their food.

Oh, but you must be thinking,

“But what about children cutting themselves?!”

Yes, on occasion, children do cut themselves.

While cutting off one’s finger would be quite unfortunate, I have never seen a severe cut. They are always minor – very minor! The thing about small childhood wounds is that they are great teachers. In fact, life experience is usually a better teacher than a lecture- even for grown-ups.

Admit it, how many important things did your parents or teachers tell you that you simply didn’t understand until you experienced it for yourself? Probably lots.

We are pretty averse to pain or danger in our culture, which is basically a good, life-preserving, thing. Yay for surviving!

However, when we don’t let children learn by using small knives for their intended purpose, even if that involves the occasional nic, then we disable them as they get older.

A five-year-old who doesn’t know how to use a knife can be quickly taught. A 12-year-old who doesn’t know how to use a knife and doesn’t respect its power, is scary.

I have visited the kindergarten a lot and can tell you that my four-year-old has been cutting with confidence for a year. A year!

Our focus has shifted so much to standardized testing, reading young, and preparing children intellectually for the world, we have forgotten some basic life skills.

Cooking is a life skill for boys and girls.

I heard a popular song on the radio in which a girl bragged about how she didn’t cook. I’m baffled that this would be something you would brag about. I wasn’t born knowing how to cook, but it is probably the most useful skill I have attained, and not because it got me a man, but because I can use it every day to be healthier and more self reliant. And yes, my son knows how to cook!

But don’t just let your kids cut some veggies, let them cook!

My children love helping me cook, particularly the younger ones who are four and six years old. They can mix a salad, stir a pot, grate cheese, chop veggies or fruit, measure rice, knead dough, and so much more.

Why spend so much time setting brightly colored play-doh in front of children when we can teach them a skill like bread making, and help them accomplish something beautiful–a toastie loaf of bread that they can proudly claim they made at the end of the day. (This is my favorite bread recipe. Spelt molasses…try it.)

There are so many lessons here in measuring, math, hard work, patience, chemistry, farming, and more.

Cook with your children. Don’t let your fears hold you back.

Yes, it takes longer and yes it doesn’t always work. But the time invested gives back because you grow confident, capable children who, when they are eight (and 28), can make dinner!

Score.

