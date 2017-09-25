Courtney’s IVF Story: A Candid Interview About the Challenges of IVF Treatment

Becoming pregnant is harder than it was in past decades. According to a 2014 study by the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology, more American women have had to seek medical help to have babies than ever before.
But as more couples are turning to in vitro fertilization (IVF), it still seems to be a taboo topic. I talked with Courtney Pearce about her personal struggles with pregnancy, and her experience with IVF treatment in Africa.
Q. Why did you first try IVF?
A. My husband had testicular cancer, and before he had chemo he went to the sperm bank to donate so we could use it in the future to become pregnant. The doctor said there wasn’t a chance of falling pregnant with my husband’s sperm and that we would have to use a donor. It was hard to think we would have to use a donor, and that it wouldn’t be his genes. But after a couple days, we got over it.
Q. How long have you been trying to conceive with IVF?
A. We first started with an IUI (Intrauterine insemination) and when that didn’t work we moved to IVF. It has been three years since the first time we tried with IVF with six attempts with both IUI and ICSI.
Q. What are the major emotional and physical challenges you face during treatment?
The weight gain was hard; after the ICSI I went from 77kg to 89kg. The drugs make you look like you’re three months pregnant and your boobs get huge. Giving yourself needles everyday was also very difficult.
It’s draining both emotionally and physically. But emotionally it is worst. In the beginning I would tell everyone about the treatment, not for attention but because it’s exciting, and then I started to only tell a few people, and now we decided next time not to tell anyone.
I see people around me having babies and I feel insecure and excluded because I don’t have a baby. You can’t avoid pregnant women and babies, they are everywhere. I think I Iove children a little more because I want one so badly.
Q. Living in a remote part of Africa there are also the challenges of getting to a clinic and costs of IVF. Can you take us through that?
A. Living in the middle of Mozambique is quite an issue when it comes to starting the process for IVF. It means flights in and out of South Africa, which for me is a three-hour drive to the airport then a two-hour flight and then another two-hour flight to Cape Town. It’s not something that I can just decide to do over night.
When it comes to planning to do IVF not only is it important to know you and your partner are 100% in and want to do it, but for people like me it’s a whole lot of planning, booking and saving. I can’t just wake up and drive 20 minutes down the road to go have a scan. So it’s not just about saving for the treatment, but also saving for your flights, accommodation and car hire.
It’s also very important to me to have my husband with me during this time and because he works, it’s very difficult for him to get the time off. Five weeks is a lot of time away from home. It can be really hard when you are living out of a suitcase or using a GPS to get around and not coming home to your animals or your bed.
Every time I get on a plane to go to Cape Town to do a treatment I wonder if I’ll be arriving back with a baby in my tummy or not. So it’s not that easy to just not think about it. Although everyone says, “try not think about it.”
Q. Why do you think there is still stigma surrounding IVF?
I’m open about everything. I share a lot on Facebook about fertility and sometimes I wonder if people think I’m looking for attention. At the clinic everyone just sits there and doesn’t talk. I thought how nice would it be if everyone talked to everyone about their experiences. I wish I knew someone in my situation using a sperm donor so I could relate to them. Maybe some ladies are embarrassed or insecure. Worried they will be looked at differently. They are going through a lot. I’ve been in the doctor’s office crying.
Q. As you know, I’m pregnant and never struggled with fertility- What would you want others who haven’t experienced infertility to know?
A lot of the time people responded with: “Why don’t you adopt? Wouldn’t that be easier and cheaper?” Don’t say that. Be there emotionally and support their decision. Don’t pretend you know if you haven’t been through it. Leave it to the person going through it to explain and be there for them.
People often ask us when are you and your husband going to have children. And it’s a long story I don’t want to tell sometimes. Be positive and tell them they will be a mom one day. Don’t be worried about saying something, just be more careful what you say.
Me, I want to be around children, because I can’t have children right now. I’ve never been invited to a baby shower. I have so many friends who have had babies and I want to go to them. I want to be a part of that. I’m excited for you. I’m not going to lie I’m jealous, but I don’t hate or resent you.
My husband will say to me I can’t wait to come home from work and you’re standing there with a baby on your hip. It’s simple things like that we look forward to in life.