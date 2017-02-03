How to Create Family Spa Day at Home

In our home, we celebrate a Valentine’s Day birthday. One of our favorite party themes over the years has become The Spa Party — a treat for everyone involved!
You will be surprised at how easy it is to make a spa experience at home. Facials, soaks, scrubs and treats are fun to make, and many can be made with natural ingredients that can be found at your local grocery store. Creating these pampering experiences at home can save you lots of money compared to paying for these services at a spa. It’s also a great way to spend some quality time with your kids while being pampered in the process!
Consider these ideas for a spa-themed birthday party, a Valentine’s Day treat, or to make any day extra special.1. Homemade Facials:
You can easily make facials at home with natural ingredients. Here are some recipes to get you started: Banana Face Mask; Avocado, Lemon, Honey Face Mask; Pumpkin Face Mask; Oatmeal Face Mask
Don’t forget to slice some cucumbers to put over your eyes — comforting and refreshing!2. Foot Soaks:
Foot soaks are soothing and easy to make. We have fun putting essential oils in warm water and topping the soak with fresh rose petals. One of our seasonal favorites is the hot chocolate foot soak:
Mix one or two packets of hot chocolate and a generous addition of mini marshmallows in a basin of warm water. Rinse and soak your feet. Finish by wiping off your feet with a damp washcloth, and drying with a clean towel. (If your feet are dry, I recommend you try this chocolate sugar scrub before dipping them into the hot chocolate foot soak.)
3. Spa Treats:
We have fun creating this Pinterest-inspired spa party cake making simple embellishments with frosting, cucumbers and a dish towel. Other easy spa treats include: chocolate covered strawberries, truffles, herb or fruit infused water, and fruit kebobs4. Spa-Themed Activities:
Manicures, pedicures and activities such as making bath bombs or sugar scrubs are a fun way to make a home spa day even more special.Photo Credits: Megan Devine