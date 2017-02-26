Father-Focused Instagram Account Crushing Gender Stereotypes

by on

'Don't Forget Dads' is dedicated to crushing gender roles that restrict fathers to part-time babysitters. Instagram account, Don’t Forget Dads, is dedicated to crushing stereotypes associated with fatherhood. Their tagline reads: Fatherhood Without Fear: I Don’t Babysit. I Parent. 

Swiping through the photos, your heart will melt when you see the beautiful collection of father-focused photography — some dads are wearing their babies, some are napping with them, and some are just basking in the joy of fatherhood. The account has 851 posts and 121,000 followers, accumulating more every single day.

Check out some of our favorite shots: screen-shot-2017-02-23-at-5-53-08-pmscreen-shot-2017-02-23-at-5-46-39-pm screen-shot-2017-02-23-at-5-43-05-pm screen-shot-2017-02-23-at-5-49-02-pmscreen-shot-2017-02-23-at-5-53-39-pmscreen-shot-2017-02-23-at-5-45-18-pm screen-shot-2017-02-23-at-5-51-23-pm screen-shot-2017-02-23-at-5-45-48-pm screen-shot-2017-02-23-at-5-49-35-pmscreen-shot-2017-02-23-at-5-44-14-pm

 


Agata Gutkowska
Agata Gutkowska
Mothering.com’s Content Manager, Agata Gutkowska practices an eco-friendly lifestyle, grows her own organic veggies and supports the local economy whenever she can. Having taught children for several years (in Canada, South Korea, and Nepal), she’s passionate about issues pertaining to childcare and child development. Thanks to her international education, Agata’s experienced first-hand the positive effects of peaceful parenting and natural living on children with various needs and backgrounds.

