Father-Focused Instagram Account Crushing Gender Stereotypes

Instagram account, Don’t Forget Dads, is dedicated to crushing stereotypes associated with fatherhood. Their tagline reads: Fatherhood Without Fear: I Don’t Babysit. I Parent.
Swiping through the photos, your heart will melt when you see the beautiful collection of father-focused photography — some dads are wearing their babies, some are napping with them, and some are just basking in the joy of fatherhood. The account has 851 posts and 121,000 followers, accumulating more every single day.
Check out some of our favorite shots: