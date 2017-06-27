Dad’s Response to Daughter’s Epic Meltdown Gives Us the Feels

We’ve all been there — our little one has a meltdown of epic proportions and we look around, wondering who’s judging us. One dad shared some wisdom worth remembering as he told the world that parenting shouldn’t be based on what others think.
When dad, Justin Baldoni, was out with his family doing grocery shopping, his two-year-old daughter had a meltdown of epic proportions. But instead of trying to shush his little girl and bring the tantrum to an end, he parented peacefully and let her just have the feelings she needed to have.
Right there on the Wholefoods floor!
Baldoni’s wife, Emily, took a perfect picture of her husband and his dad, looking down at their daughter as she let the feelings be felt, and in his Instagram account, posted the picture, along with some wise, wise words. Baldoni, who according to his account says he’s looking to redefine masculinity, seemed to have absolutely no issue with the monster tantrum his daughter was having, and in fact, seemed to find peace in it.
I tried to stay off social media yesterday to connect with my family without distraction so I'm posting this today. Emily took this in Whole Foods. It's now one of my favorite photos ever of me and my dad. Two men, standing together in silence, forever bonded by an unconditional love for both each other and this brand new, raw and pure soul who we would both go to the ends of the earth for. I can only imagine how many times I did this when I was her age. My dad taught me so much about what it means to be a man, but this post is about one thing and one thing only. Being comfortable in the uncomfortable. Something I grew up watching him do with me over and over again. There are no perfect parents, but one thing my dad taught me is to not parent based on what anyone else thinks. My dad always let me feel what I needed to feel, even if it was in public and embarrassing. I don't remember him ever saying "You're embarrassing me!" or "Dont cry!" It wasn't until recently that I realized how paramount that was for my own emotional development. Our children are learning and processing so much information and they don't know what to do with all of these new feelings that come up. I try to remember to make sure my daughter knows it's OK that she feels deeply. It's not embarrassing to me when she throw tantrums in the grocery store, or screams on a plane. I'm her dad…not yours. Let's not be embarrassed for our children. It doesn't reflect on you. In fact.. we should probably be a little more kind and patient with ourselves too. If we got out everything we were feeling and allowed ourselves to throw tantrums and cry when we felt the need to then maybe we'd could also let ourselves feel more joy and happiness. And that is something this world could definitely use a little more of. #fathersday #redifinemasculinity #daddy #dearmaiya
Saying of the picture that showed both him and his father looking reflectively over his little girl, he wants his daughter to know it’s okay to have deep feelings, and he’s not in the slightest embarrassed by tantrums in stores or screaming on planes. He claims he is not anyone else’s dad but hers, and that we should not be embarrassed by our children, but help them learn how to navigate big feelings from their little bodies.
As we emphatically nod yes to his thoughts, we are also endeared to the fact that he credits his dad to never being embarrassed about feeling the feelings he’s felt, and that his dad’s best advice to him as a parent was to never parent based on what anyone else thinks. Baldoni says that while no parents are perfect, that he grew up in an environment where he was able to experience his emotions without fear or embarrassment. He says this helped him learn so much about being a man, and being comfortable in uncomfortable situations.