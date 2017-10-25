Did You Know October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month?

In a month full of pink, some mothers want us to remember that October is also Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, and I’m one of them.
November 2009, all I knew about October was that it was all about breast cancer. My mother died of breast cancer in 2003, and we were very familiar with all the ‘pink’ organizations and events in the month of October.
But I had no idea that the month actually had a presidential proclamation in October 1988 deeming it Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. My first son died the day after he was born at the end of November, and from that point on, the month of October was never the same.
Every year, approximately one in four women lose a child to miscarriage, stillbirth or postnatal death, and the month of October is one in which pregnancy/infant loss organizations raise awareness and honor the children we’ve lost too soon. To ensure awareness and compassion for families, President Reagan wanted a designated month of honoring and remembrance and in 2002, three mothers petitioned the government (local and federal) to have Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day be October 15.
On October 15, mothers in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and Italy honor and remember their children with walks, campaigns and most notably, world-wide candle-lighting ceremonies called Lights of Love International Wave of Light. This vigil takes place at 7:00 p.m. local time, wherever mothers are. On this day, social media is flooded with photos of loved children bathed in lights of remembrance.
October is hard for me. I want to raise awareness about breast cancer because it took my mother, and there’s no guarantee it won’t take me one day. I’ve had several surgeons recommend a preventative mastectomy, and my risk rates for breast cancer are almost five times as high as the average woman. Cancer is ugly; breast cancer is so traumatic for a woman and her family. I proudly wear pink and support the cause.
But I also wear pink and blue — most often in a remembrance ribbon, to honor and remember all the babies my sisters-in-loss and I have lost all over the world. It’s not a popular thing to say, but I think it’s one that bears saying anyway for all of us who wish that there was more awareness of pregnancy and infant loss and more research into how to keep all babies alive.
Sometimes, for those of us who have lost children, it’s a taboo subject that rarely gets talked about on a typical day, much less when it’s overshadowed by the pink that floods October.
I know…I know…October is not only about Pregnancy and Infant Loss. President Reagan also decreed October as AIDS awareness month, and a slew of other awareness months fall in.
But child loss is often a topic no one wants to talk about because the reality makes too many uncomfortable.
And that’s exactly why we need October. We who’ve lost know every day, but at least October gives us a few more ears.