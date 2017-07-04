Did You Know These 20 Fun Facts About 4th of July?

Many Americans look forward to the parades, neighborhood cookouts, and fireworks in celebration of July 4th each year to mark our nation’s independence. Why not be the bearer of interesting facts this July 4th? Check out these fun facts about the nation’s quintessential holiday!
1. Thomas Jefferson wrote a draft of the Declaration of Independence on the original laptop—a foldable writing desk that could fit on a person’s lap.
2. Thomas Jefferson was the first President to celebrate the Fourth of July in the White House.
3. Independence Day, celebrated on July 4th, only became a federal holiday in 1941.
4. Only two of America’s founding fathers signed the Declaration of Independence on July 4th, 1776: John Hancock and Charles Thompson. Most of the men who signed this historic document did so on August 2, 1776.
Related: Eco-Friendly 4th Of July Crafts For Kids
5. The Continental Congress voted on July 2, 1776 to become independent; on July 4, the representatives from the 13 American colonies ratified the Declaration of Independence.
6. The Pennsylvania Evening Post was the first newspaper to print the Declaration of Independence on July 6, 1776.
7. The tradition of fireworks on July 4th actually began in 1777, on the one-year anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
8. While Francis Scott Key wrote his “Star Spangled Banner” in 1814, it didn’t officially become the national anthem until 1931.
9. Three presidents, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, and James Monroe all passed away on July 4. Adams and Jefferson died within hours of each other in 1826, which coincidentally was America’s 50th birthday.
10. Calvin Coolidge, America’s 30th President, was born on the Fourth of July in 1872.
11. 59 places of residence (cities, towns, counties…) in the United States contain the word liberty in their name.
12. Nathan’s Famous hot dogs sponsors a hot dog eating contest every holiday in Coney Island; Joey Chestnut is the 8-time world hot dog eating champion, consuming 69 hot dogs in 10 minutes!
Related: Top 10 Family-Friendly Gift Ideas to Celebrate 4th of July
13. Americans consume over 150 million hot dogs in celebration of July 4th according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council.
14. The National Retail Federation estimates that Americans (both businesses and individuals) spend over $6 billion on July 4th celebrations.
15. New York City has the largest fireworks celebration of any U.S. city.
16. Several countries modeled their own Declarations of Independence after the United States’ historic document including Greece and Poland.
17. In 1776, nearly 2.5 million people celebrated the independence of the United States; in 2017, just over 324 million people will celebrate.
18. America imports over $257 million worth of fireworks mostly from China each year.
19. Firework colors depend upon the metals contained within the firework: copper burns blue, aluminum and titanium burn white, barium burns green, calcium burns orange, and sodium burns yellow.
20. Sparklers burn at nearly 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit!