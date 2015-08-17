How Diverse Are the Books You Read to Your Kids? Here’s Why it Matters

I have always read diverse books to my children. I have not found it difficult to find picture books and chapter books with a range of culturally diverse characters. Books with different family structures, with women leaders, with racially different friendships or main characters, people from religiously diverse backgrounds, immigrants, learning differences, city life/country life, etc. Sometimes just choosing a story with animal characters of different species tells the same ideas. I have made a point of having stories depicting the histories of minority groups available for older children. I have also made sure to have stories that make ethnic or cultural specialties be positive… also stories that share how sad prejudice is.
I think Patricia Polacco writes beautifully diverse stories- Mrs Katz and Tush, etc. “The 100 Dresses” is a story about immigrants and the pain of being seen as different. also poverty. That’s an old story but the emotional lessons still apply today. Another book called “tatterhood” is all fairy tales with female heroes!
I always felt it was important to cover all kinds of emotional topics too. Choosing emotionally diverse stories allows for discussions of feelings and relating the story to one’s own life. I think it tells kids’ it’s ok to have all kinds of feelings and how to cope with them… perhaps before they even have them.
It helps to have access to the library, and to inexpensive books through garage sales, rummage sales and thrift shops, and things like Scholastic book orders- Scholastic in particular makes it easy to find a lot of diversity in reading. I grew up in a community that was almost completely white. I also grew up in the country. I wanted my kids to be more exposed to a diverse range of people but I did not want ot live in the city…. the country life tends not to be filled with minorities so I made sure I provided it to them other ways. Including hosting a NYC child through the Fresh Air Program… which has been a positive experience for all.