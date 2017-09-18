DIY for Kids: How to Make a Flower/Leaf Press

by

Now is the opportune time to appreciate the Fall colors gifted to us by flower blossoms and colorful leaves.Summer is transitioning to Autumn. Now is the opportune time to appreciate the Fall colors gifted to us by flower blossoms and colorful leaves. Collect and savor the colors of autumn with your child with this fun and simple activity:

Make a Flower or Leaf Press

Materials:

  • 1 medium sized corrugated cardboard box
  • 12 pieces of printer/copy paper
  • Rubberbands (at least 2 thick rubber bands) – extra large file folder rubber bands work great
  • Scissors
  • Markers or crayons
  • Stickers (optional)

Directions:

Make a Flower/Leaf Press Tutorial

1. Help your child cut out six (6 inch by 6 inch) pieces of cardboard box.

Make a Flower/Leaf Press Tutorial

2. Next, cut out twelve (6 inch by 6 inch) pieces of paper.

Make a Flower/Leaf Press Tutorial

3. Put the press together by alternating the cardboard and papers.

Make a Flower/Leaf Press Tutorial

4. Encourage your child to decorate the top layer with their name, stickers or designs. Then go outside to find some interesting leaves, plants and blossoms.

5. Fill the press by putting leaves and flowers between the paper layers of the press. You may want to add notes on the paper about where and when you found the nature items.

6. Secure your press with the rubber bands. Keep the items in the press for about two weeks.

Other ideas:

– Used recycled newspaper instead of printer paper.

– Take your flower press along when you are going on vacation. Press leaves and flowers from different places that you travel or explore. Save them as memories.

– Use a glue stick to glue your dried flowers to construction paper to make bookmarks or cards.

– Make a dried flower window display. Preserve your dried flowers in between two pieces of clear contact paper. Cut the contact paper into a circle or trim off the edges to make a neat rectangle or square. Hang your creation in a window or put it on your refrigerator for display.


Megan Devine
Megan Devine is a mama of four, kindergarten teacher, beekeeper, soap-maker, and chicken-tender who is fueled by strong cups of coffee and the passion and desire to teach and learn. She blogs at www.kidsandeggs.com.

